Best FD rates: These five banks offer the highest interest rates on fixed deposits. Check details here

Best FD rates: Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option in India due to their safety and guaranteed returns. For investing in FDs, comparing the rates to maximise returns is essential. Here’s a detailed comparison of the top 5 banks offering the highest FD rates, per the latest data from banks' respective websites. Small finance banks in India provide competitive interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FDs) compared to larger, traditional banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.
Here’s a detailed comparison of the top 5 small finance banks offering the highest FD rates in India, with information sourced from the banks' respective websites.
For General Public:
6 Months - 201 Days: 8.50%
501 Days: 8.75%
1001 Days: 9.00%
701 Days: 8.75%
6 Months - 201 Days: 9.00%
501 Days: 9.25%
1001 Days: 9.50%
701 Days: 9.25%
546 - 1111 Days: 9.00%
1112 - 1825 Days: 8.00%
546 - 1111 Days: 9.50%
1112 - 1825 Days: 8.50%
Above 2 Years to 2 Years 1 Day: 8.60%
2 Years & 2 Days: 8.65%
2 Years 3 Days up to 3 Years: 8.60%
Above 2 Years to 2 Years 1 Day: 9.10%
2 Years & 2 Days: 9.10%
2 Years 3 Days up to 3 Years: 9.10%
18 Months to 24 Months: 8.55%
18 Months to 24 Months: 9.05%
444 Days: 8.50%
444 Days: 8.77%
North East Small Finance Bank: 9.00% for deposits maturing in 546 - 1111 Days.
Unity Bank: 9.50% for deposits maturing in 1001 Days.
North East Small Finance Bank: 9.50% for deposits maturing in 546 - 1111 Days.
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) provides insurance for fixed deposits (FDs) held with small finance banks, covering up to ₹5 lakh per depositor.
What Is the maximum deposit amount insured by the DICGC?
The DICGC insures up to ₹5 lakh per depositor for the principal and interest amounts held in the same right and capacity.
Banks covered by the DICGC are provided with printed leaflets detailing the insurance protection, which should be displayed at the bank branches. If you have any doubts, you can ask a branch official for confirmation regarding the bank’s insurance status with the DICGC.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision
