Paper gold: Instead of gold jewellery, you can buy your sister paper gold. Most of us buy physical gold and treat it as an investment. But buying gold in physical form and investing in gold are not same. Costs such as the making charges which can go upto as high as 25% of the price and GST Oon gold jewellery are irrecoverable on resale. You can instead buy her Gold ETFs. Gold ETFs are listed on the exchanges and invest in physical gold. Each unit of a Gold ETF represents 1/2 gram of 24 karat physical gold. Gold ETFs provide ample liquidity as these can be sold on exchanges anytime.