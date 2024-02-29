Best fixed deposit rate: Which bank is offering the highest FD interest rates and on which tenure
Best fixed deposit rate: SBI, Yes Bank to Kotak: Which bank is offering the highest FD interest rates and on which tenure? List of 13 banks here
Best fixed deposit rate: Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are popular among investors seeking stable returns and capital preservation. These are considered low-risk investments because they offer guaranteed returns. There is insurance of up to ₹5 lakh of deposit with a particular bank in case the bank defaults in payment of the deposit. The deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited (DICGC).