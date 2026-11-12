Best fixed deposit rates, 11 Nov 2026: Earn up to 8.25%; check FD returns of top 5 small finance, private, public banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, its first rate hike since February 2023. Following the policy change, fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have come into focus as banks adjust their deposit offerings to attract investors.
For depositors looking to lock in their savings, small finance banks, private sector banks and public sector banks offer different interest rates across tenures. As of 11 November, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest FD interest rate of 8.25% among the banks.
Here are five banks offering the highest FD rates in each category, along with their rates for one-year, three-year, and five-year deposits.
|Bank name
|Highest slab (%)
|Highest slab period
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.25
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.25
|7.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.20
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.00
|7.50
|6.25
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank leads the category with an 8.25% interest rate on five-year deposits. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank follow with maximum rates of 8.10%, although their highest-paying tenures differ.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 7.50% on three-year deposits, while Equitas Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% on its Maxima FD product.
|Bank name
|Highest slab (%)
|Highest slab period
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|DCB Bank
|7.75
|17 months to 20 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.50
|SBM Bank
|7.65
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.50
|7.10
|7.00
|Bandhan Bank
|7.45
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.30
|556 days to 3 years
|6.65
|7.30
|6.55
|YES Bank
|7.25
|18 months 1 day to less than 24 months
|6.80
|6.70
|6.70
Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.
Among private-sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest rate of 7.75% for deposits with tenures of 17 and 20 months. SBM Bank follows with 7.65% for deposits in its specified tenure slab.
For one-year deposits, SBM Bank offers 7.50%, the highest among these five banks. City Union Bank offers 7.30% for three-year deposits.
|Bank name
|Highest slab (%)
|Highest slab period
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|Central Bank of India
|7.00
|2,222 days; 3,333 days
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.90
|666 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|Bank of India
|6.85
|999 days
|6.60
|6.70
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.80
|555 days (Ind Grow)
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|Canara Bank
|6.75
|555 days
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.
Among public sector banks, Central Bank of India offers the highest FD rate of 7%, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank at 6.90%. Bank of India offers a maximum rate of 6.85%, while Indian Bank and Canara Bank offer 6.80% and 6.75%, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. FD rates are subject to change. Please visit the respective banks' official websites.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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