Best fixed deposit rates, 11 Nov 2026: Earn up to 8.25%; check FD returns of top 5 small finance, private, public banks

Looking to earn higher returns on fixed deposits? Small finance, private and public sector banks offer varying interest rates across tenures. Check the top five banks in each category offering the highest FD rates to regular depositors, with returns of up to 8.25% as of 11 November 2026.

Sheetal Goel
Published12 Nov 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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Best fixed deposit rates, 11 Nov 2026: Earn up to 8.25%; check FD returns of top 5 small finance, private, public banks. (AI-generated image for representational purposes on;y)
Best fixed deposit rates, 11 Nov 2026: Earn up to 8.25%; check FD returns of top 5 small finance, private, public banks. (AI-generated image for representational purposes on;y)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, its first rate hike since February 2023. Following the policy change, fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have come into focus as banks adjust their deposit offerings to attract investors.

For depositors looking to lock in their savings, small finance banks, private sector banks and public sector banks offer different interest rates across tenures. As of 11 November, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest FD interest rate of 8.25% among the banks.

Here are five banks offering the highest FD rates in each category, along with their rates for one-year, three-year, and five-year deposits.

Small finance banks offering highest FD interest rates in November

Bank nameHighest slab (%)Highest slab period1-year tenure (%)3-year tenure (%)5-year tenure (%)
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.255 years7.257.258.25
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.10666 days6.007.257.00
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank8.103 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months7.257.257.20
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.0023 months 1 day to 27 months6.007.506.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.003 years 1 day (Maxima FD)7.107.107.00

Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank leads the category with an 8.25% interest rate on five-year deposits. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank follow with maximum rates of 8.10%, although their highest-paying tenures differ.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 7.50% on three-year deposits, while Equitas Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% on its Maxima FD product.

Private sector banks offering highest FD rates in November

Bank nameHighest slab (%)Highest slab period1-year tenure (%)3-year tenure (%)5-year tenure (%)
DCB Bank7.7517 months to 20 months6.907.007.50
SBM Bank7.65Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days7.507.107.00
Bandhan Bank7.452 years to less than 3 years7.007.005.85
City Union Bank7.30556 days to 3 years6.657.306.55
YES Bank7.2518 months 1 day to less than 24 months6.806.706.70

Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.

Among private-sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest rate of 7.75% for deposits with tenures of 17 and 20 months. SBM Bank follows with 7.65% for deposits in its specified tenure slab.

For one-year deposits, SBM Bank offers 7.50%, the highest among these five banks. City Union Bank offers 7.30% for three-year deposits.

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Public sector banks offering highest FD rates in November

Bank nameHighest slab (%)Highest slab period1-year tenure (%)3-year tenure (%)5-year tenure (%)
Central Bank of India7.002,222 days; 3,333 days6.106.006.00
Punjab & Sind Bank6.90666 days5.855.855.95
Bank of India6.85999 days6.606.706.00
Indian Bank6.80555 days (Ind Grow)6.106.056.00
Canara Bank6.75555 days6.406.256.25

Source: Paisabazaar; As of 11 November 2026; FD interest rates for regular customers.

Among public sector banks, Central Bank of India offers the highest FD rate of 7%, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank at 6.90%. Bank of India offers a maximum rate of 6.85%, while Indian Bank and Canara Bank offer 6.80% and 6.75%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. FD rates are subject to change. Please visit the respective banks' official websites.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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