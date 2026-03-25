Best fixed-income investments in today’s volatile market: PPF, SSY, SCSS, EPF and Post Office schemes compared

Amid ongoing global economic uncertainties, such as US/Israel-Iran tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war, markets are showing signs of extreme volatility. Complexities have deepened further after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, only to dial down the threat later.

These developments are a clear sign for investors to seek refuge in predictable investment instruments. Government-backed savings plan schemes can offer the best protection during these difficult times. They can help investors preserve their capital, avoid shocks and ensure absolute peace of mind. These characteristics make them attractive when equities look immensely risky.

Let us discuss instruments such as PPF, SSY, SCSS, EPF and Post Office schemes that offer guaranteed returns, often with tax benefits, making them ideal for conservative portfolios.

Top government-backed fixed-income schemes with guaranteed returns

Instrument Interest rate (per annum) Salient features EPF 8.25% After due deliberations, CBT recommended 8.25 % annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2025-26, as detailed in a PIB press note. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% SCSS is a government-backed retirement plan for senior citizens, i.e., those over 60, allowing investments from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 30 lakh for 5 years at 8.2% p.a. interest. Investments under this scheme also qualify for a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, is another central government small savings scheme. It was launched in 2015 and aims to promote investment in a girl child’s education and health. Recently released Lok Sabha data shows steady year-on-year growth in both account openings and total deposits. Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% The Public Provident Fund (PPF) permits individual investors to deposit up to ₹ 1.5 lakh per year and earn 7.1% tax-free interest. It offers aspiring investors with a safe, long-term investment with maturity after 15 years and full tax benefits on principal and interest. Post Office Time Deposits (TD) 7.5% Post Office Time Deposits (TD) is a scheme that offers investors fixed, sovereign-backed returns for tenures of 1, 2, 3, or 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 6.9% to 7.5%. They provide safe, predictable and risk-free investments with quarterly compounding and better returns than most bank FDs. Other Post Office Schemes 6.7%‑7.4% Other Post Office Schemes, such as Savings Account, MIS, and NSC, offer safe, government-backed returns of 6.7%–7.4% with capital protection, predictable interest, and tax benefits, making them ideal for conservative, long-term investors. One should carefully understand the terms and conditions of these schemes before proceeding with them.

Note: The schemes and rates discussed above are illustrative. Please refer to the official website of the respective lending institution for updated rates, terms, and conditions.

Key considerations and takeaways for aspiring investors EPF, SCSS and SSY lead, exceeding most bank FDs and offering higher returns. Still, investors should carefully consider other factors, such as investment eligibility, tenure and the consequences of premature withdrawal, before subscribing to any individual scheme.

Schemes such as PPF and SSY offer investors lucrative exemptions. This makes deposits, interest earned, and withdrawals all tax-free, thus boosting overall post-tax returns.

All government schemes offer investors minimal credit risk and reasonable long-term returns, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and weakening of the INR in comparison with the US dollar.

Also Read | These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens

Finally, before you decide on locking in on any of the above-discussed investment options, talk to a certified financial advisor and discuss your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives. This will help you design an investment strategy that aligns with your tax considerations, liquidity needs, age, and family objectives.