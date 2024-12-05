Star Health vs Manipal Cigna vs SBI General: Which health insurer stands out?

,"Number vs amount of claims

What does a claims settlement ratio tell you about an insurer? It shows how many claims a year an insurer has settled or paid. If an insurer has a claims settlement ratio of 95%, it means it settled 95% of claims it received in a financial year. However, the devil is in the detail. What if an insurer only partially paid the claim? It would still be counted as a settled claim. That said, the amount of claims being settled by an insurer is more important. Higher the claims paid ratio, better is an insurance company in terms of the measured ratio.