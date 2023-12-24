Best home loan rates: A comparison

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount, but also tenure, which can be 15 years or more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total final amount that one pays can be double of what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available, and usually the only way a person can buy a house.

A home loan is called a ‘good’ loan because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given the fact that the construction of several housing projects in India continues to be delayed or stalled by many years, financial advisers say that one should buy a ready-to-move-in house.

Here’s a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.

