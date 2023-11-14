Best home loan rates: Check here

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount, but also tenure which can be 15 years or more. The total final amount that one pays can be double what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available and usually, it is the only way a person can buy a house. A home loan is called a ‘good loan’ because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. Given the fact that the construction of several housing projects in India continues to be delayed or stalled by many years, financial advisers say that one should buy a ready-to-move-in house. Here's a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.