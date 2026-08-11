Best INR to USD Forex Rates: What the major banks are offering right now; SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank and more

Whether you are sending money abroad or buying foreign currency for an upcoming trip, the rate you receive varies significantly depending on where you transact. Banks, travel aggregators and money changers all offer different rates. Even a small difference per dollar can add up meaningfully on larger transactions.

Here is a complete breakdown of INR-to-USD forex rates from major Indian banks and travel aggregators. This has been compiled by Mint Money from respective bank websites as of 10 August 2026. These rates are effective as of 7 August 2026.

SBI is offering an inward wire transfer rate of ₹94.90 and an outward rate of ₹95.75 per dollar. For those looking to buy forex, the travel card rate stands at ₹95.92 while cash purchases are available at ₹96.30.

Bank of Baroda offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹94.78 and an outward rate of ₹95.73. The forex and travel card rate is ₹96.20. Cash can be purchased at ₹96.70 per dollar.

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Canara Bank offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹94.90 and an outward rate of ₹95.66. The travel card rate is ₹95.90 per dollar. Cash purchase rates are currently not available from this bank.

Kotak Bank offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹93.64 and an outward rate of ₹96.90. For buying forex, the travel card rate is ₹97.35. The cash rate, on the other hand, is ₹97.99. That makes it one of the higher-priced options for cash purchases on this list.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering an inward wire transfer rate of ₹94.88 and an outward rate of ₹95.58. The forex travel card rate sits at ₹95.33. And, cash is available at ₹96.32 per dollar.

HDFC Bank offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹93.47 and an outward rate of ₹96.90. The travel card rate for buying forex is ₹97.18. Cash purchases are available at ₹97.69 per dollar.

ICICI Bank offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹93.51 and an outward rate of ₹96.63. The travel card rate is ₹97.01, and cash is available at ₹97.11 per dollar. That makes the two buying options relatively close.

Axis Bank offers an inward wire transfer rate of ₹93.59 and an outward rate of ₹96.88. Travel card rates are currently not available from Axis. But, cash purchases can be made at ₹97.14 per dollar.

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Union Bank is offering a wire transfer inward rate of ₹94.96, the highest inward rate on this list, and an outward rate of ₹95.62. Travel card rates are not available. But, cash can be purchased at ₹96.64 per dollar.