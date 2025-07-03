Best investment insights often come from questioning what seems unusual
Summary
If everyone is looking at the same obvious opportunities and reaching similar conclusions, where exactly is the edge?
The great science writer Isaac Asimov once said that the most exciting phrase in science isn’t “Eureka!"—but rather, “That’s funny..."
