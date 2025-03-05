Money
Beyond market crashes: Why investing in uncertainty yields better returns
Summary
- Conventional wisdom glorifies crisis investing, but history shows that wealth is built during times of confusion, not collapse. Recognizing opportunity when sentiment is weak—but valuations are favourable—can lead to stronger, more consistent returns.
Someone once said, “Investing during a crisis is overrated, while investing during confusing times is underrated."
