Best investments for children: From Sukanya Samriddhi to NPS Vatsalya, PPFs and more…

Investing in a child’s future is one of the major priorities for parents, especially to cover major life expenses such as education, healthcare, and higher studies, which continue to grow more expensive each year.

From government-backed schemes to market-linked options, a structured investment approach can transform small, regular contributions into a solid financial base for the years to come.

On this Children’s Day on 14 November, it’s a perfect moment to think about financial strategies that support a child’s education, future aspirations, and long-term security.

Here's a look at the top investment options for parents seeking to invest in their children's future.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed savings plan designed for parents saving for their daughter's future. Launched under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, this scheme provides tax benefits on the principal and the highest interest rate among small savings schemes. According to the latest interest rates, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers the highest rate of 8.2% among all small savings schemes.

Anyone can open an SSY account for their girl child and begin investing with as little as ₹250. The maturity period for the scheme is 21 years from the account opening date.

NPS Vatsalya Yojana NPS Vatsalya Yojana is a scheme under the National Pension System (NPS) designed for minors. It enables parents or guardians to create a retirement savings account for their children until they reach the age of 18.

Once the child turns 18, the account automatically converts into a standard NPS Tier I account, allowing retirement savings to begin early and grow through compounding. The minimum annual contribution is ₹1,000, with no upper limit.

PPF for minors A Public Provident Fund (PPF) for minors can be an effective way to build a long-term savings fund for the child's future requirements. Some of the key features of a PPF account include a 15-year lock-in period, tax benefits, compounding, etc. Guardians can open a PPF account on behalf of a minor. Partial withdrawals are permitted only under specific conditions, and the funds must be used for the minor's benefit.

Recurring deposit plans for children Many banks provide child-specific Recurring Deposit (RD) plans that offer advantages such as lower investment amounts and relatively higher interest rates. An RD account involves depositing a predetermined sum every month for a set period. Additionally, account holders enjoy a fixed interest rate on their savings. The interest rate may vary from bank to bank.

Mutual funds for children Mutual funds for children function like regular mutual funds but are structured to help parents invest for a child’s future expenses. Some of the popular mutual fund schemes are HDFC Children's Fund, ICICI Prudential Child Care Fund - Gift Plan, Tata Young Citizens Fund and UTI Children's Equity Fund.

Fixed deposits for children Fixed deposits (FDs) are typically regarded as offering reliable, consistent long-term investment returns, making them a preferred choice among conservative investors. Investors deposit a lump sum amount and earn interest on the total amount. A fixed deposit provides higher interest rates than a savings account, making it an attractive option for conservative investors.

Some banks offer FD schemes specifically designed for children. These FDs typically offer a higher interest rate; however, the rate may vary from bank to bank. The PNB Balika Shiksha Scheme, PNB Uttam Non-Callable Term Deposit Scheme, Yes Bank Fixed Deposit for Children, and SBI FD for minor child are a few examples of FD schemes specifically launched for children.