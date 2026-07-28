Best mid-cap mutual funds: 12 funds delivered over 18% 10-year SIP returns

Mid-cap mutual funds have rewarded disciplined investors over the long run, with a majority of schemes delivering strong returns through systematic investment plans (SIPs). Data from Value Research shows that 12 mid-cap mutual funds generated annualised SIP returns of more than 18% over the past 10 years, highlighting the category's wealth-creation potential despite periodic bouts of market volatility.

The list is led by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund, which delivered an annualised SIP return of 21.74%, followed by Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund at 21.22% and Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund at 20.66%. Quant Mid Cap Fund (20.24%) and Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund (20.09%) are the other two funds in the top 5.

Top five mid-cap funds by 10-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 10-year SIP return 1 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 21.74% 2 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 21.22% 3 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 20.66% 4 Quant Mid Cap Fund 20.24% 5 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 20.09% Source: Value Research. Data as on 27th July 2026.

Among the other top performers, Kotak Midcap Fund (19.80%), HDFC Mid Cap Fund (19.78%), ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund (19.05%) and HSBC Midcap Fund (19.04%) also delivered annualised SIP returns of over 19%. Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund (18.61%), Tata Mid Cap Fund (18.29%) and Axis Midcap Fund (18.17%) rounded off the list of funds that crossed the 18% mark.

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Only one fund remained a consistent performer across time horizons A comparison of three-, five- and 10-year SIP returns shows that leadership within the mid-cap category has changed across market cycles. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund is the only scheme to feature among the top performers across all three time horizons, underlining its consistency through different market conditions.

Several funds that have excelled in recent years do not yet rank among the decade's best performers. HSBC Midcap Fund ranked second on both the three-year (18.41%) and five-year (21.40%) SIP return tables before slipping to ninth in the 10-year rankings. WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund emerged as one of the top performers over three years but does not yet have a 10-year track record. Likewise, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund and ITI Mid Cap Fund featured among the stronger performers over both three and five years but are absent from the decade-long rankings.

Funds featuring among the top performers across time periods

Fund 3-year SIP 5-year SIP 10-year SIP Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 19.20% 22.35% 21.74% HSBC Midcap Fund 18.41% 21.40% 19.04% ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund 15.93% 19.14% 19.05% Source: Value Research. Data as on 27th July 2026.

Recent underperformers include some of the decade's biggest wealth creators The data also highlights why investors should avoid judging a fund solely on recent performance. Some of the strongest long-term wealth creators have witnessed relatively weak returns over the past three years.

For instance, Quant Mid Cap Fund, the fourth-best performer over 10 years with an annualised SIP return of 20.24%, generated just 5.73% over the last three years. Similarly, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, which ranks among the top five over a decade, returned 8.10% over the same period. The divergence reflects the cyclical nature of mid-cap investing, where funds can move in and out of favour depending on market conditions.

The rankings also reveal a wide dispersion in long-term returns. While five funds delivered annualised SIP returns of more than 20% over the past decade, returns for the remaining schemes ranged from 14.55% to 19.80%. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund, UTI Mid Cap Fund, DSP Midcap Fund and Taurus Mid Cap Fund were among the relatively lower-returning schemes over the 10-year period.