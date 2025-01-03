As the New Year 2025 has commenced, it is the right time to analyse the performance of mutual funds across different categories.

Here, we list out the returns posted by equity mutual funds across market capitalisations i.e., large cap, mid cap and small caps.

Although mutual fund schemes in the mid and small caps have delivered exceptional performance in the past one year, they are seen as an extremely volatile category.

On the other hand, large cap funds have given muted returns but are more stable.

Large cap funds Large cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s categorisation and rationalisation of schemes. Those who are not aware, large cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which are listed in the top 100 companies when ranked as per the market cap.

There are a total of 32 large cap schemes with total asset size of ₹3.62 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Nov 30, 2024.

Large cap fund 1-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 20.73 686.42 DSP Top 100 Equity Fund 20.32 4,504.42 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 19.93 2,421.44 Invesco India Largecap Fund 19.82 1,323.92 Bandhan Large Cap Fund 18.54 1,768.88 HSBC Large Cap Fund 18.16 1,905.84 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 18.08 35,699.99 Taurus Large Cap Fund 17.89 49.02 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 17.63 14,799.00 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 16.72 63,264.30 Kotak Bluechip Fund 16.10 9,410.93 Franklin India Bluechip Fund 16.07 7,682.65

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)

Mid cap funds Mid cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks. Those who are not aware, mid cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which range between top 101 to 250 companies when ranked as per the market capitalisation.

Also Read | 5 best mid-cap mutual funds that outperformed over the last 5 years

There are a total of 29 mid cap schemes with total asset size of ₹3.89 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI data as on Nov 30, 2024.

Mid cap funds 1-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Bandhan Midcap Fund 31.71 1,615.50 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 38.52 8,666.48 Franklin India Prima Fund 31.53 12,570.21 HSBC Midcap Fund 39.35 12,416.26 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 42.73 6,149.96 JM Midcap Fund 35.01 1,424.15 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 33.24 53,078.98 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 56.55 26,421.09 Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 31.71 12,619.32 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 33.06 2,824.10

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)

Small cap funds Small cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 65 percent of their assets in small cap stocks. Those who are not aware, small cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which are ranked below the top 250 companies as per the market capitalisation.

There are a total of 29 small cap schemes in the entire mutual fund universe with total asset size of ₹3.26 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI data as on Nov 30, 2024.

Small Cap funds 1-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Bandhan Small Cap Fund 42.70 9,691.56 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 37.06 6,298.05 ITI Small Cap Fund 33.66 2,474.15 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 39.63 464.52 Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund 45.53 4,084.27 Tata Small Cap Fund 31.37 9,699.24

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the good historical performance of a mutual fund is no guarantee of its performance in the future. In other words, a scheme that has performed exceptionally well in the past may, or may not, continue to perform equally well in the future.