As the New Year 2025 has commenced, it is the right time to analyse the performance of mutual funds across different categories.
Here, we list out the returns posted by equity mutual funds across market capitalisations i.e., large cap, mid cap and small caps.
Although mutual fund schemes in the mid and small caps have delivered exceptional performance in the past one year, they are seen as an extremely volatile category.
On the other hand, large cap funds have given muted returns but are more stable.
Large cap fundsLarge cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s categorisation and rationalisation of schemes. Those who are not aware, large cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which are listed in the top 100 companies when ranked as per the market cap.
There are a total of 32 large cap schemes with total asset size of ₹3.62 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Nov 30, 2024.
|Large cap fund
|1-year-return (%)
|AUM ( ₹crore)
|WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund
|20.73
|686.42
|DSP Top 100 Equity Fund
|20.32
|4,504.42
|Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund
|19.93
|2,421.44
|Invesco India Largecap Fund
|19.82
|1,323.92
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund
|18.54
|1,768.88
|HSBC Large Cap Fund
|18.16
|1,905.84
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|18.08
|35,699.99
|Taurus Large Cap Fund
|17.89
|49.02
|Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund
|17.63
|14,799.00
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|16.72
|63,264.30
|Kotak Bluechip Fund
|16.10
|9,410.93
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund
|16.07
|7,682.65
(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)
Mid cap funds
Mid cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks. Those who are not aware, mid cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which range between top 101 to 250 companies when ranked as per the market capitalisation.
There are a total of 29 mid cap schemes with total asset size of ₹3.89 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI data as on Nov 30, 2024.
|Mid cap funds
|1-year-return (%)
|AUM ( ₹crore)
|Bandhan Midcap Fund
|31.71
|1,615.50
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|38.52
|8,666.48
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|31.53
|12,570.21
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|39.35
|12,416.26
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|42.73
|6,149.96
|JM Midcap Fund
|35.01
|1,424.15
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund
|33.24
|53,078.98
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|56.55
|26,421.09
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|31.71
|12,619.32
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|33.06
|2,824.10
(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)
Small cap fundsSmall cap funds refer to the schemes which invest 65 percent of their assets in small cap stocks. Those who are not aware, small cap stocks refer to the securities of companies which are ranked below the top 250 companies as per the market capitalisation.
There are a total of 29 small cap schemes in the entire mutual fund universe with total asset size of ₹3.26 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI data as on Nov 30, 2024.
|Small Cap funds
|1-year-return (%)
|AUM ( ₹crore)
Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|42.70
|9,691.56
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|37.06
|6,298.05
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|33.66
|2,474.15
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|39.63
|464.52
|Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund
|45.53
|4,084.27
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|31.37
|9,699.24
(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 31, 2024)
Meanwhile, it is important to note that the good historical performance of a mutual fund is no guarantee of its performance in the future. In other words, a scheme that has performed exceptionally well in the past may, or may not, continue to perform equally well in the future.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.