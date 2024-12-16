Hello User
Best Mutual Funds 2024: THESE large cap, mid cap, small cap schemes beat the benchmark index in past 1 year
Best Mutual Funds 2024: THESE large cap, mid cap, small cap schemes beat the benchmark index in past 1 year

Experts often advise that the past returns are not the sole criteria which investors should examine. They should focus on other factors as well such as the category the scheme belongs to, macro-economic factors, reputation of fund house', among others

A benchmark is a market index, or combination of indexes against which an investment portfolio's performance is measured

A benchmark is a market index, or combination of indexes against which an investment portfolio's performance is measured

If you are planning to invest in a mutual fund, then it is recommended to examine the past returns of that scheme vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category. The past returns give a fair idea of how that scheme has performed over a period of time, thus giving an indication of its future prospects.

Meanwhile, experts often advise that the past returns are not the sole criteria which investors should examine. They are ideally expected to focus on other key factors such as the category the scheme belongs to, macro economic factors, fund house's reputation, among other factors.

For those who are unaware a benchmark is a market index, or combination of indexes against which an investment portfolio's performance is measured. For instance, for large cap funds, benchmark index is NIFTY 100 Total Return Index or BSE 100 Total Return Index. A large cap fund is a mutual fund which invests a minimum of 80 percent in large cap stocks.

Mid cap and small cap mutual funds are supposed to invest a minimum of 65 percent in mid cap and small cap stocks, respectively.

Here we list out the schemes which have managed to beat the benchmark returns

Large cap funds

Large Cap schemes1-year-return (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund        24.48
Bandhan Large Cap Fund                      27.92
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund             29.39
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund             26.59 
DSP Top 100 Equity Fund                         27.57
Franklin India Bluechip Fund                   25.44
HSBC Large Cap Fund                            27.97
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund                       26.20 
Invesco India Largecap Fund                     31.20 
JM Large Cap Fund                         26.54 
Kotak Bluechip Fund                          25.16
Nippon India Large Cap Fund                   27.22
Taurus Large Cap Fund                          27.72
WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund                    30.25

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, 14 large cap schemes managed to beat the benchmark index. One large cap fund delivered 31.20 percent in the past one year while others gave returns in the range of 24 to 30 percent.

Mid Cap funds

Mid Cap schemesReturn (%)
Axis Midcap Fund                   
36.77
Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund         32.81
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund             44.71
Franklin India Prima Fund              38.14
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund         33.33
HSBC Midcap Fund                   45.36
ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund            35.43
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund               
48.24
ITI Mid Cap Fund                   37.79
JM Midcap Fund                      37.37 
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund               39.99 
LIC MF Midcap Fund                        34.28
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund          38.21
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund                 62.65 
Nippon India Growth Fund                  34.33
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund             37.24
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund      37.69

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

There are around 17 schemes which have managed to beat the benchmark index. One mid cap scheme gave as high as 62 percent return while most other mid caps gave more than 30 percent return in the past one year.

Small Cap funds

Small Cap Funds1-year-return (%)
Bandhan Small Cap Fund              
52.40
Bank of India Small Cap Fund             35.86
Invesco India Smallcap Fund               42.46
ITI Small Cap Fund                       41.98
LIC MF Small Cap Fund            44.82
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund          
36.05
Tata Small Cap Fund                      37.18

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

There are seven small cap schemes which beat the benchmark return. The highest return was given by Bandhan Small Cap Fund which gave over 50 percent in the past one year.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

