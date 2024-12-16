Experts often advise that the past returns are not the sole criteria which investors should examine. They should focus on other factors as well such as the category the scheme belongs to, macro-economic factors, reputation of fund house', among others

If you are planning to invest in a mutual fund, then it is recommended to examine the past returns of that scheme vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category. The past returns give a fair idea of how that scheme has performed over a period of time, thus giving an indication of its future prospects.

Meanwhile, experts often advise that the past returns are not the sole criteria which investors should examine. They are ideally expected to focus on other key factors such as the category the scheme belongs to, macro economic factors, fund house's reputation, among other factors.

For those who are unaware a benchmark is a market index, or combination of indexes against which an investment portfolio's performance is measured. For instance, for large cap funds, benchmark index is NIFTY 100 Total Return Index or BSE 100 Total Return Index. A large cap fund is a mutual fund which invests a minimum of 80 percent in large cap stocks.

Mid cap and small cap mutual funds are supposed to invest a minimum of 65 percent in mid cap and small cap stocks, respectively.

Here we list out the schemes which have managed to beat the benchmark returns Large cap funds

Large Cap schemes 1-year-return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund 24.48 Bandhan Large Cap Fund 27.92 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 29.39 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 26.59 DSP Top 100 Equity Fund 27.57 Franklin India Bluechip Fund 25.44 HSBC Large Cap Fund 27.97 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 26.20 Invesco India Largecap Fund 31.20 JM Large Cap Fund 26.54 Kotak Bluechip Fund 25.16 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 27.22 Taurus Large Cap Fund 27.72 WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 30.25

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, 14 large cap schemes managed to beat the benchmark index. One large cap fund delivered 31.20 percent in the past one year while others gave returns in the range of 24 to 30 percent.

Mid Cap funds

Mid Cap schemes Return (%) Axis Midcap Fund 36.77 Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund 32.81 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 44.71 Franklin India Prima Fund 38.14 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 33.33 HSBC Midcap Fund 45.36 ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund 35.43 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 48.24 ITI Mid Cap Fund 37.79 JM Midcap Fund 37.37 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 39.99 LIC MF Midcap Fund 34.28 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 38.21 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 62.65 Nippon India Growth Fund 34.33 Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 37.24 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 37.69

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

There are around 17 schemes which have managed to beat the benchmark index. One mid cap scheme gave as high as 62 percent return while most other mid caps gave more than 30 percent return in the past one year.

Small Cap funds

Small Cap Funds 1-year-return (%) Bandhan Small Cap Fund 52.40 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 35.86 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 42.46 ITI Small Cap Fund 41.98 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 44.82 Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund 36.05 Tata Small Cap Fund 37.18

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 13, 2024)

There are seven small cap schemes which beat the benchmark return. The highest return was given by Bandhan Small Cap Fund which gave over 50 percent in the past one year.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.