Flexi cap mutual funds are open-ended dynamic equity schemes, which invest across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks, as per Sebi’s circular on Nov 6, 2020.

When retail investors toy with an idea of investing into a mutual fund, there are a number of factors which influence their decision making. From the reputation of the fund house to macro-economic factors, and category of scheme – are some of these key factors.

However, a key consideration which is, arguably, one of the most important is historical returns given by the scheme.

Here we examine the past one year returns of flexi cap mutual funds which are top-performing and have given exemplary returns in the past 12 months.

Before that, let us understand what are flexi cap mutual funds:

Flexi cap mutual funds These refer to mutual fund schemes which have invested a minimum of 65 per cent of their assets in equity & equity-related instruments. These are open ended dynamic equity schemes which invest across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks, as per Sebi’s circular on Nov 6, 2020.

The circular has also given an option to fund houses to convert their existing schemes into flexi cap schemes, subject to compliance with the requirements.

There are 39 schemes in this category with total assets under management (AUM) amounting to nearly ₹3.65 lakh crore, as on April 30, 2024, the AMFI data shows.

Flexi cap mutual funds 1-year-return (%) ₹ 2 lakh grows to (Rs) Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund 68.29 3.36 lakh JM Flexicap Fund 67.03 3.34 lakh Quant Flexi Cap Fund 63.31 3.26 lakh Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund 52.83 3.05 lakh ITI Flexi Cap Fund 52.27 3.04 lakh Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund 49.17 2.98 lakh Shriram Flexi Cap Fund 47.65 2.95 lakh

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on May 24; Computed on thecalculatorsite.com)

There are seven flexi-cap mutual fund schemes which have given more than 45 percent return in the past one year.

As we can see in the table above, the highest return 68.27 percent was given by Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund followed by JM Flexicap Fund which delivered 67.03 percent in the past one year. This means if someone had invested ₹two lakh one year ago, the investment would have grown to ₹3.34 lakh.

Likewise, JM Flexicap Fund gave a return of 63.31 percent in one year, which means if someone had made an investment of ₹2 lakh, it would have grown to ₹3.26 lakh.

However, it is noteworthy that the historical returns are meant to guide and should not be the sole criterion for deciding to invest in a scheme, since they do not guarantee the future returns.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

