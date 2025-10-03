THESE 9 equity mutual funds gave over 25% annualised return in past 3 years. See list

Best mutual funds: We list out nine equity mutual funds across market capitalisation which gave more than 25 per cent annualised return in the past three years

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published3 Oct 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Mid cap and small cap mutual funds deliver relatively higher returns in the long run but they are more volatile
Mid cap and small cap mutual funds deliver relatively higher returns in the long run but they are more volatile

Before you decide to invest in a mutual fund scheme, experts recommend first comparing their past returns. This gives some indication of the scheme's future potential. Although past returns do not guarantee future returns, they are seen to be setting the tone for their future performance, thus incentivising investors to view them positively.

Additionally, evaluating a mutual fund scheme's long-term returns (minimum 3 years) gives a fair idea of its growth potential.

Therefore, we have hand-picked a few equity mutual funds which have delivered over 25 percent annualised return in the past three years. Most of these schemes are in the small cap category, whereas a few are mid cap funds too.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: From flexicap to realty, 9 new fund offers up for grabs in Oct

For those who are not aware, the top 100 listed companies, when ranked as per their market capitalisation, are known as large-cap stocks. The next 250 are mid-cap stocks, and the companies below 250 are small caps. You can click here to see the list of securities ranked as per their market cap.

And as per Sebi's categorisation of mutual fund schemes, mid-cap funds are supposed to invest 65% (or more) of their assets in the mid-cap securities, and small-cap funds must invest 65% (or more) in the small-cap securities.

Mid Cap Funds

Mid cap fund (direct)3-year-return (%)
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund                                    25.34
HDFC Mid Cap Fund 25.98
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 28.23
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund25.35
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund25.15
WhiteOak Capital Midcap Fund26.03

(Source: AMFI)

As we can see in the list above, there are six mid cap companies which have delivered more than 25 percent annualised return in the past three years.

Also Read | How much should be your monthly SIP to accumulate ₹1 crore in 12 years?

These include HDFC Mid cap Fund (25.98%) and Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund (25.15%).

Small Cap Funds

Small cap fund3-year-return (%)
Bandhan Small Cap Fund                30.75
ITI Small Cap Fund 27.63
Invesco India Small Cap Fund25.81

(Source: AMFI)

As we can see in the list above, there are three small cap funds which have delivered over 25 percent annualised return. These include Bandhan Small Cap Fund (30.75%) and Invesco India Small Cap Fund (25.81%)

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MintgenieMutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceTHESE 9 equity mutual funds gave over 25% annualised return in past 3 years. See list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.