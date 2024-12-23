Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Up to 51% return! 10 best ELSS funds you can consider this tax-saving season
MintGenie

Up to 51% return! 10 best ELSS funds you can consider this tax-saving season

Vimal Chander Joshi

Best mutual funds: These 10 mutual funds in the ELSS category delivered high returns i.e., over 25 percent in the past one year

The top 10 ELSS schemes showed impressive annual returns between 25 to 51 percent, with Motilal Oswal ELSS leading at 51 percent.

This is the time of the year when employees are busy submitting investment proofs to their employers. Essentially, investments are meant to be declared to the respective employers during the year and one must submit the proof of investment in order for the employer to deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) accordingly.

Meanwhile, there are a number of tax-saving investments that one can opt for. These include PPF, NSC, NPS, among others. Meanwhile it is vital to note that most of these tax-saving options are available in the old tax regime and not in the new tax regime. And since the New Tax Regime is the default regime, taxpayers are meant to opt for the old tax regime in order to claim these tax exemptions.

Besides, one can also invest in equity mutual funds to save tax. These tax saving mutual funds are known as equity linked savings schemes (ELSS).

What is ELSS?

Equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) invest at least 80 per cent in stocks in accordance with Equity Linked Saving Scheme, 2005, notified by the Ministry of Finance. These mutual funds have a lock-in period of three years (shortest amongst all other tax-saving options).

These schemes, as mentioned above, are eligible for deduction under Sec 80C of the Income Tax Act upto a maximum of 1,50,000 in a financial year.

Here, we list out the top 10 schemes based on past one year returns.

ELSS funds1-year-return (%)
SBI Long Term Equity Fund                                      
32.96
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 27.73
Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Tax Saver Fund27.42
DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund 27.57
HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund 
36.80
Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
29.11
ITI ELSS Tax Saver Fund 26.13
JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund31.40
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund 51.18
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund 25.49

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Dec 20, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the top 10 schemes delivered exceptional returns in the range of 25 to 51 percent per annum. Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund gave 51 percent whereas Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund gave over 25 percent return in the past one year.

Other top-performing ELSS funds include SBI Long Term Equity Fund, Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund, HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Tax Saver Fund.

Notably, the past returns do not guarantee a scheme's future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has performed exceptionally well in the past does not mean it will continue to perform in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.