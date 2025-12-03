Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap funds delivered over 25% annualised returns in past 3 years. See list

Best Mutual Funds for December 2025: Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund and wondering which one to choose? Well, this is a loaded question and has several variables that need to be checked first. For instance, which fund house to go for, who are the fund managers, current valuation, category of fund and so on.
However, one factor which invariably holds more significance than the rest is the past performance of a fund in relation to its contemporaries.
Let us find out which mid-cap mutual funds have delivered the best performance in the past three years.
Upon scanning the data, we have discovered that there are nearly half a dozen such funds which delivered more than 25% annualised direct returns in the past three years. Giving a CAGR return of 25% in three years implies that an investment of ₹1 lakh three years ago would have grown to ₹1.95 lakh now, which is close to double the original investment.
Those who are not aware, mid-cap mutual funds refer to those schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks.
In the table below, we list out half a dozen mid-cap mutual funds which have delivered over 25% annualised returns in the past three years.
|Mid Cap funds
|3-year-returns (%)
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|27.84
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|25.90
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|25.66
|JM Mid Cap Fund
|26.06
|Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund
|26.22
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|26.89
(Source: AMFI; direct returns as on 2 Dec, 2025)
As shown in the table above, top-performing mid-cap funds are Invesco India Mid Cap Fund and Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund. Other top-performing mid-cap funds include HDFC Mid Cap Fund and JM Mid Cap Fund.
It is vital to mention that past performance may set the tone of fund's future performance but it does not guarantee it. This means just because a scheme has delivered good performance in the past does not mean it would continue to give exceptional performance in the future as well.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.
