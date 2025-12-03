Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap funds delivered over 25% annualised returns in past 3 years. See list

There are half a dozen mid-cap mutual funds that have delivered over 25% annualised returns in the past three years. A CAGR return of 25% over three years implies that an investment of 1 lakh would have grown to 1.95 lakh.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published3 Dec 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Mid-cap mutual funds invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks.
Mid-cap mutual funds invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks.

Best Mutual Funds for December 2025: Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund and wondering which one to choose? Well, this is a loaded question and has several variables that need to be checked first. For instance, which fund house to go for, who are the fund managers, current valuation, category of fund and so on.

However, one factor which invariably holds more significance than the rest is the past performance of a fund in relation to its contemporaries.

Let us find out which mid-cap mutual funds have delivered the best performance in the past three years.

Also Read | When past performance doesn’t even predict past performance

Upon scanning the data, we have discovered that there are nearly half a dozen such funds which delivered more than 25% annualised direct returns in the past three years. Giving a CAGR return of 25% in three years implies that an investment of 1 lakh three years ago would have grown to 1.95 lakh now, which is close to double the original investment.

Mid-cap funds

Those who are not aware, mid-cap mutual funds refer to those schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks.

In the table below, we list out half a dozen mid-cap mutual funds which have delivered over 25% annualised returns in the past three years.

Mid Cap funds 3-year-returns (%)
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 27.84
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund25.90
HDFC Mid Cap Fund25.66
JM Mid Cap Fund26.06
Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund26.22
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund26.89

(Source: AMFI; direct returns as on 2 Dec, 2025)

As shown in the table above, top-performing mid-cap funds are Invesco India Mid Cap Fund and Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund. Other top-performing mid-cap funds include HDFC Mid Cap Fund and JM Mid Cap Fund.

Also Read | After this Sebi circular, mutual funds could raise their exposure to REITs

It is vital to mention that past performance may set the tone of fund's future performance but it does not guarantee it. This means just because a scheme has delivered good performance in the past does not mean it would continue to give exceptional performance in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MoneyMutual FundsBest Mutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest Mutual Funds: These mid-cap funds delivered over 25% annualised returns in past 3 years. See list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.