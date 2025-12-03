Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap funds delivered over 25% annualised returns in past 3 years. See list

Best Mutual Funds for December 2025: Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund and wondering which one to choose? Well, this is a loaded question and has several variables that need to be checked first. For instance, which fund house to go for, who are the fund managers, current valuation, category of fund and so on.

However, one factor which invariably holds more significance than the rest is the past performance of a fund in relation to its contemporaries.

Let us find out which mid-cap mutual funds have delivered the best performance in the past three years.

Also Read | When past performance doesn’t even predict past performance

Upon scanning the data, we have discovered that there are nearly half a dozen such funds which delivered more than 25% annualised direct returns in the past three years. Giving a CAGR return of 25% in three years implies that an investment of ₹1 lakh three years ago would have grown to ₹1.95 lakh now, which is close to double the original investment.

Mid-cap funds Those who are not aware, mid-cap mutual funds refer to those schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks.

In the table below, we list out half a dozen mid-cap mutual funds which have delivered over 25% annualised returns in the past three years.

Mid Cap funds 3-year-returns (%) Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 27.84 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 25.90 HDFC Mid Cap Fund 25.66 JM Mid Cap Fund 26.06 Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund 26.22 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 26.89

(Source: AMFI; direct returns as on 2 Dec, 2025)

Also Read | After this Sebi circular, mutual funds could raise their exposure to REITs

It is vital to mention that past performance may set the tone of fund's future performance but it does not guarantee it. This means just because a scheme has delivered good performance in the past does not mean it would continue to give exceptional performance in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.