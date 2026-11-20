Best mutual funds: Does switching to last year's top-performing category help you earn higher long-term SIP returns? Investors often move their mutual fund investments between large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories in search of better returns. When small-cap funds outperform, they may shift towards small-caps. When mid-caps take the lead, they may move their investments again. However, chasing the previous year's best-performing category may not necessarily improve long-term wealth creation.

A November 2026 analysis by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, using nearly two decades of historical market data, suggests that frequently switching between market-cap categories based on their previous year's performance may not always work in investors' favour. In one example, an investor who continued investing in the mid-cap index generated a 16.09% return, compared with 14.05% for an investor who switched to the previous year's best-performing category.

The analysis compared two investment approaches. One investor started a systematic investment plan (SIP) in a particular market-cap index and continued investing in it, while another shifted the SIP every year to whichever category had delivered the highest returns in the preceding year.

The findings highlight why investors should be cautious about changing their mutual fund allocation simply because another category has recently outperformed.

Does switching to last year's best-performing category improve SIP returns? The first case study examined an investor who started a SIP in the mid-cap index and subsequently switched to the previous year's best-performing category among large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap indices.

The investor who changed categories every year generated an XIRR of 14.05% as of October 31, 2026. In comparison, the investor who continued investing in the mid-cap index without switching generated a higher XIRR of 16.09%.

The second case study examined an investor who started a SIP in the small-cap index. Here, switching to the previous year's best-performing category generated an XIRR of 14.05%, marginally lower than the 14.14% return earned by the investor who continued investing in the small-cap index.

Investment strategy Started with mid-cap Started with small-cap Switched to previous year's best-performing category 14.05% 14.05% Continued in original category 16.09% 14.14%

The report also examined 10-year rolling SIP returns between April 2005 and October 2026. For investors who started in the mid-cap index, the average rolling return was 15.81% when they switched categories, compared with 17.60% when they stayed invested in mid-caps.

For investors who started in small-caps, however, the average rolling return was 15.81% for the switching strategy against 15% for those who remained invested in small-caps.

This suggests that switching categories does not consistently improve returns. The outcome also depends on the initial investment category and the market cycle.

Why chasing recent mutual fund returns can be risky The problem with switching categories every year is that investors may end up reacting to past performance rather than their long-term investment goals. A category that has delivered the highest returns in one year may not necessarily repeat that performance in the next.

For instance, small-cap stocks may outperform during a particular market cycle, while large-cap stocks may perform better during periods of uncertainty. Mid-caps may lead during another phase of the market. Moving investments based on the previous year's returns could therefore expose investors to the risk of entering a category after its strongest performance has already occurred.

WhiteOak's analysis found that the best-performing category changed frequently between financial years from FY2006 to FY2027. This makes it difficult for investors to consistently identify which category will lead the market next.

The findings do not establish that investors should never change their mutual fund allocation. Rather, they highlight the limitations of switching investments solely to chase recent winners.

Should you stay invested in the same mutual fund category? The findings suggest that investors should avoid making frequent changes to their mutual fund portfolios based solely on short-term performance rankings.

Investors should instead evaluate their asset allocation against their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite. Someone with a long investment horizon and the ability to withstand volatility may have a different allocation to equities than someone approaching a financial goal.

Investors should also distinguish between portfolio rebalancing and performance chasing. Rebalancing involves periodically adjusting investments to maintain the desired asset allocation, while performance chasing involves moving money into categories that have recently delivered higher returns.

The two approaches are not the same.

Ultimately, the analysis reinforces the importance of maintaining investment discipline rather than frequently changing strategies in response to market trends.