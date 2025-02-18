Best Mutual funds: Investment in these flexi caps jumped over 3 times in 10 years

Before investing in a mutual fund, investors tend to view the past returns. If a scheme has performed consistently well over a long period – say 10 years- - the investors feel confident to choose them. On the other hand, if a scheme has been volatile over the same period- the investors may get wary to invest in them.

When a mutual fund scheme grows at the rate of 12 percent over a 10-year-period, an investment of ₹one lakh would grow to ₹3 lakh, which means tripling in value over a decade.

Here we shortlist the schemes which have delivered 12 percent return over a 10-year period.

Those who are not aware, flexi cap fund refers to the scheme which invests a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments. There are a total of 39 schemes in the flexi cap category with total AUM of ₹4.29 lakh crore, reveals the latest AMFI data as on Jan 31, 2025.

Flexi cap fund 10-year return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 12.42 DSP Flexi Cap Fund 12.34 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund 13.01 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 12.80 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 14.02 JM Flexicap Fund 15.11 Kotak Flexicap Fund 12.09 Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund 12.65 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 17.18 Quant Flexi Cap Fund 17.55

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 17, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund delivered 12.42 percent annualised return, and DSP Flexi Cap Fund gave 12.34 percent return over 10-year period.

In other words, if someone had invested ₹one lakh in any of these schemes, then growth at the annualised rate of 12 percent means the investment would have risen to ₹3.10 lakh.

Exercise caution Additionally, investors are recommened to factor in other considerations before they take an investing decision. The other factors include the reputation of fund house, category of scheme and past performance of fund manager (s).

It is vital to remember that the past returns do not guarantee future returns of a scheme. In other words, just because a scheme has performed well in the past, it does not mean it will continue to perform in the future as well.