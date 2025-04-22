Best Mutual Funds: These 10 flexi cap schemes gave over 23% annualised return in the past five years. Check list

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published22 Apr 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Flexi cap mutual funds have the flexibility to invest in different categories across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, small cap and mid cap
If you are planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme, it is recommended to examine its past returns and compare them with similar schemes in the same category. This can give you a fair idea of which schemes are performing well and also their potential for future growth.

Here, we give a lowdown on the past five-year returns delivered by flexi-cap mutual funds. For those who are not aware, flexi-cap mutual funds refer to schemes that have the flexibility to invest across market capitalisation, i.e., mid-cap, small-cap, and large-cap in any ratio.

These schemes are also supposed to invest a minimum of 65 per cent of assets in equity and equity-related instruments, per Sebi's categorisation of mutual fund schemes. There are 39 schemes in the category of flexi cap mutual funds, with a total asset size of 4.35 lakh crore.

Flexi cap funds

Ten schemes have delivered more than 23 per cent annualised returns in the past five years. As seen in the table below, Quant Flexi Cap has delivered 35.25 per cent annualised return while HDFC Flexi Cap has given 31.32 percent return. 

This means if someone had invested 1 lakh five years ago in the Quant Flexi Cap Fund, it would have grown to 4.52 lakh and 3.90 lakh in the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.

Flexi Cap Mutual Funds5-year-return (%)
JM Flexi Cap Fund                                   28.60
PGIM India Flexi Cap24.84
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund28.32
Quant Flexi Cap Fund 35.25
Union Flexi Cap Fund 23.93
DSP Flexi Cap Fund 23.68
Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund25.32
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 28.70
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund31.32
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 24.93

(Source: AMFI)

Other schemes that have given exceptional returns include JM Flexi Cap Fund, PGIM Flexi Cap Fund and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past returns are only indicative and do not assure future returns. Just because a scheme has given exceptional returns does not mean it will continue to give the same returns in the future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

 

