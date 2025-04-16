THESE 5 flexi cap mutual funds delivered over 25% annualised return in the past 5 years. Check list

Flexi cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which give a flexibility of investing across fund categories in any ratio they desire. They are meant to invest a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments

Here, we list out the flexi cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years.
Here, we list out the flexi cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to examine its past returns and compare the same with those in the same category. This gives a fair idea of how that scheme has delivered vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category.

Here we give the past returns of flexi cap mutual funds. These schemes refer to the equity mutual funds which have a flexibility of investing in stocks across market capitalisation in any ratio i.e., small cap, mid cap and large cap.

They must, however, invest a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity related instruments. Here we list out five schemes which have delivered over 25 percent annualised returns in the past five years. 

There are a total of 39 schemes in this category with total assets of 4.35 lakh crore which is second highest among equity categories after sectoral/thematic funds which have a total asset size of 4.55 lakh crore accounting for a whopping 212 schemes.

As the table above shows, Quant Flexi Cap Fund has delivered over 32.86 percent annualised return in the past five years whereas HDFC Flexi cap has delivered around 30 percent return in the past five years. Other flexi cap funds which have delivered over 25 percent return are JM Flexi Cap, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund.

Franklin India Cap Fund                                    26.75
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 29.93
JM Flexi Cap Fund 26.23
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 27.61
Quant Flexi Cap Fund32.86

(Source: AMFI; regular returns as on April 9, 2025)

However, it is vital to note that the historical returns do not guarantee future returns. Just because a scheme has performed exceptionally well in the recent past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

