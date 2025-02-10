Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is important to see -- among other factors –the past returns delivered by a scheme vis-à-vis others schemes which fall in the same category.

It is also recommended to view other factors such as the category which the scheme belongs to, overall economic scenario, reputation of fund house, and the past performance of fund managers.

Here, we list out some value mutual fund which have delivered over 12 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) return in the past 10 years.

Giving a consistent return of 12 percent over a 10-year period means the investment of ₹1 lakh swells to ₹3.10 lakh, which is a 300 percent jump in a decade.

Value funds For those who are not aware – value mutual funds refer to those schemes which follow a value investment strategy, with at least 65 percent investment in stocks. Value funds typically identify those stocks that are currently undervalued but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked

Value funds 10-year-returns Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 12.87 HDFC Large Cap Fund 12.00 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 13.21 Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund 12.58 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 13.23 SBI Bluechip Fund 12.12

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 7, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, Nippon India Large Cap Fund gave the highest return of 13.23 percent followed by ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund which gave 13.21 percent return.

Other schemes which gave more than 12 percent return include Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and HDFC Large Cap Fund.

However, it is important to note that the past returns of a scheme should be seen as indicative since they do not guarantee future returns.

In other words, just because a scheme has given exceptional returns in the past it does not mean it will perform in future as well.