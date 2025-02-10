Best Mutual Funds: These 6 value funds gave over 12% annualised returns in the past 10 years. Do you own any?

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is important to see -- among other factors –the past returns delivered by a scheme vis-à-vis others schemes which fall in the same category.
It is also recommended to view other factors such as the category which the scheme belongs to, overall economic scenario, reputation of fund house, and the past performance of fund managers.
Here, we list out some value mutual fund which have delivered over 12 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) return in the past 10 years.
Giving a consistent return of 12 percent over a 10-year period means the investment of ₹1 lakh swells to ₹3.10 lakh, which is a 300 percent jump in a decade.
For those who are not aware – value mutual funds refer to those schemes which follow a value investment strategy, with at least 65 percent investment in stocks. Value funds typically identify those stocks that are currently undervalued but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked
|Value funds
|10-year-returns
|Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund
|12.87
|HDFC Large Cap Fund
|12.00
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|13.21
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|12.58
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|13.23
|SBI Bluechip Fund
|12.12
(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 7, 2025)
As we can see in the table above, Nippon India Large Cap Fund gave the highest return of 13.23 percent followed by ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund which gave 13.21 percent return.
Other schemes which gave more than 12 percent return include Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and HDFC Large Cap Fund.
However, it is important to note that the past returns of a scheme should be seen as indicative since they do not guarantee future returns.
In other words, just because a scheme has given exceptional returns in the past it does not mean it will perform in future as well.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.