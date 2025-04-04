Best Mutual Funds: These 7 large cap schemes delivered over 12% CAGR return in past 3 years. Do you own any?

Mutual Funds: Over half a dozen large cap schemes have delivered an annualised return of more than 12 percent in the past three years

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published4 Apr 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Large cap mutual funds are the ones which invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks.
Large cap mutual funds are the ones which invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks.

With market being extremely volatile in the past few weeks, retail investors' confidence as well as risk appetite has hit low. Benchmark index Nifty50 closed 1.49 percent lower on Friday. The index now hovers around 12.8 percent lower than its peak of 26,277 which it hit on September 27 last year.

Retail investors, meanwhile, can explore the prospect of investing in large cap mutual funds. Large cap funds are supposed to invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks, while the remaining 20 percent in other categories such as mid cap stocks, debt instruments and so on.

Since large cap funds are highly skewed towards blue-chip companies, they are relatively less volatile than small and mid cap mutual funds. Their upside, just like their downside, is also believed to be limited.

Past returns

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is natural for an investor to examine the past returns. Here we list out the top performing schemes which have delivered over 12 percent annualised returns in the past 3 years.

Large Cap fund3-year-return (%)
Nippon India large cap fund17.03
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 15.30
ABSL Frontline Equity Fund 12.21
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 13.47
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 12.19
DSP Top 100 Equity Fund16.35
JM Large Cap Fund12.46

(Source: AMFI; returns as on April 1, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, Nippon India Large Cap Fund delivered 17.03 percent annualised return in the past three years. It is followed by DSP Top 100 Equity Fund (16.35 percent), ICICI Prudential Bluechip fund (15.30 percent) and Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap (13.47 percent).

Also Read | Mutual Funds: Why last year’s returns aren’t enough to choose the right fund?

It is, meanwhile, important to note that the past returns are only indicative and do not guarantee future returns. This means just because a scheme has performed exceptionally well in the past three years, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.

Other factors which should play a role in the investor's decision of choosing a fund include the reputation of fund house, category of fund (active or passive), market cap of constituent stocks (large cap or small cap) and overall market scenario.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest Mutual Funds: These 7 large cap schemes delivered over 12% CAGR return in past 3 years. Do you own any?
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.