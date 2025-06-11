Best mutual funds: THESE 8 aggressive hybrid funds gave over 20% annualised return in the past 3 years

Best mutual funds: At the time of investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is vital to first monitor the returns delivered by that scheme and compare the same with other schemes in the same category. This gives an indication of how the scheme could perform in future.

It is noteworthy that there are other factors which play a role in assessing the worth of a mutual fund. These include past performance of fund manager (in case of active funds), reputation of fund house and the category of scheme.

Here, we list out the past three year returns of aggressive hybrid mutual funds. Those who are not aware of aggressive hybrid funds refer to the schemes which invest anywhere between 65 to 80 percent of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments. The remaining 20 to 35 percent of assets are invested in debt instruments

Top performing aggressive hybrid mutual funds

Aggressive hybrid fund 3-year-return AUM ( ₹ crore) BOI Mid and small cap equity and debt fund 23.22 1,235.92 ICICI Prudential equity and debt fund 20.87 43,797 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 23.94 840 DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund 19.24 11,248 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 19.70 2,815 Invesco India Aggressive Hybrid Fund 19.40 719 Mahindra Manulife AHF 19.36 1,739 UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund 19.17 6,366.80

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on June 9, 2025)

Other schemes which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past three years are ICICI Prudential equity and debt fund and JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund.

Based on the size of the fund, the largest schemes are ICICI Prudential equity and debt fund (asset size of ₹43,797 crore) and DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund (with asset size of ₹11,248 crore).

Notably, historical returns do not guarantee future returns. To put it simply—just because a scheme has delivered exceptional returns into the past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in the future as well.

Therefore, investors are recommended to view a scheme holistically and judge various factors including the past returns.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.