Before you decide about investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is recommended to compare the returns delivered by different schemes in the same category of funds so that the decision is objective and fair.

Here, we list out the returns delivered by some high-performing focused mutual funds, expecially the ones which have delivered over 12 percent return in the past 10 years.

For the unversed, focused mutual funds refer to the ones that are focused on the number of stocks (maximum 30) with at least 65 per cent in equity and equity related instruments.

Also Read | PPF over Mutual funds? RBI data shows top choice for Indian investors

As we can see in the table below, 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund and Quant Focused Fund have delivered more than 14 percent annualised return in the past 10 years.

Other schemes which have given more than 12 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) return include Franklin India Focused Equity Fund, HDFC Focused 30 Fund and ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund.

Size of funds However, based on the size of assets, largest schemes are SBI Focused Equity Fund (AUM of ₹33,770 crore) and HDFC Focused 30 Fund (AUM of ₹15,850 crore).

Focused funds 10-year-returns AUM ( ₹ crore) 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund 14.50 6,640 Franklin India Focused Equity Fund 12.52 11,319 HDFC Focused 30 Fund 13.16 15,850 ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund 12.69 9,841 Nippon India Focused Equity Fund 12.25 7,772 Quant Focused Fund 14.02 1,003 SBI Focused Equity Fund 12.88 33,770 Sundaram Focused Fund 12.03 1,038

(Source: AMFI)

However, it is imperative to note that the past returns are not the only criterion which should be considered before taking an investing decision.

There are other important factors also such as the reputation of fund house, past performance of fund manager(s) and overall market condition, among others.

Additionally, past returns of schemes do not guarantee their future returns. This means just because a scheme has performed well in the past, it does not mean that it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.