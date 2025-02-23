Best Mutual Funds: These 8 focused funds gave over 12% annualised return in past 10 years. Do you own any?

There are eight focused mutual fund schemes which have delivered more than 12 percent annualised return in the past 10 years. Here we share more details about these schemes

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published23 Feb 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Focused funds refer to the schemes which are focused on a few stocks with at least 65 percent in equity and equity related instruments.

Before you decide about investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is recommended to compare the returns delivered by different schemes in the same category of funds so that the decision is objective and fair.

Here, we list out the returns delivered by some high-performing focused mutual funds, expecially the ones which have delivered over 12 percent return in the past 10 years.

For the unversed, focused mutual funds refer to the ones that are focused on the number of stocks (maximum 30) with at least 65 per cent in equity and equity related instruments.

As we can see in the table below, 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund and Quant Focused Fund have delivered more than 14 percent annualised return in the past 10 years.

Other schemes which have given more than 12 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) return include Franklin India Focused Equity Fund, HDFC Focused 30 Fund and ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund.

Size of funds

However, based on the size of assets, largest schemes are SBI Focused Equity Fund (AUM of 33,770 crore) and HDFC Focused 30 Fund (AUM of 15,850 crore).

Focused funds                                                        10-year-returns AUM ( crore)
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund  14.506,640
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund12.5211,319
HDFC Focused 30 Fund 13.1615,850
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund 12.699,841
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund  12.257,772
Quant Focused Fund14.021,003
SBI Focused Equity Fund 12.8833,770
Sundaram Focused Fund12.031,038

(Source: AMFI)

However, it is imperative to note that the past returns are not the only criterion which should be considered before taking an investing decision.

There are other important factors also such as the reputation of fund house, past performance of fund manager(s) and overall market condition, among others.

Additionally, past returns of schemes do not guarantee their future returns. This means just because a scheme has performed well in the past, it does not mean that it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision. 

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 02:05 PM IST
