Best Mutual Funds: These 8 hybrid funds gave over 20% annualised return in past 5 years

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is important to review the past returns. This gives an indication of how the scheme may perform in the near future.

Although past returns do not guarantee future performance of a scheme, they set the tone for how the scheme is likely to perform in the future. Here, we list the past five years' performance of aggressive hybrid mutual funds.

What are aggressive hybrid mutual funds? For those who are not aware, aggressive hybrid mutual funds are the ones that invest 65 to 80 per cent of their assets in equity and equity-related Instruments and 20 to 35 per cent in debt instruments. They are considered ideal for investors who look for growth in their investments while maintaining some form of stability.

Overall, there are 31 schemes in the category of Balanced Hybrid Fund/Aggressive Hybrid Fund with total AUM of ₹2,38,686 crore.

Aggressive hybrid fund 5-year-returns (%) BOI Mid and Small Cap Equity and Debt Fund 25.41 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 20.02 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt fund 25.07 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 21.63 Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund 20.03 Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund 20.24 Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 22.71 UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund 20.19

(Source: AMFI; regular returns as on )

Here, we list the top-performing aggressive hybrid mutual fund schemes that have delivered a 20 per cent annualised return in the past five years. This means that if someone had invested ₹1,00,000 five years ago, it would have grown to ₹2,48,832.

As the table above shows, eight aggressive hybrid mutual funds have delivered over 20 per cent returns in the past five years.

It is worth mentioning here that past returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has given exceptional returns in the past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.