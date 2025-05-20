Best Mutual Funds: THESE aggressive hybrid funds gave over 21% annualised return in past 5 years

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is advisable for investors to check the past returns of that scheme and compare the same against other schemes in the same category.

To make a well-rounded decision of whether to invest or not in a mutual fund scheme – it is recommended to assess the past few years' returns over a period of time – say past five years or so. Consistently giving high returns is seen as positive for the prospective investors who feel confident of investing in a new scheme they know nothing about.

Here we share top performing agggressive hybrid mutual funds which have delivered over 21 percent in the past five years.

Aggressive hybrid mutual funds For the uninitiated, aggressive hybrid mutual funds refer to those mutual funds which have invested 65 to 80 percent of their assets in equity and only 20 to 35 percent in debt. There are a total of seven hybrid mutual fund categories. Other categories include conservative hybrid, balance hybrid, dynamic asset allocation and multi asset allocation, among others.

As we can see in the table above, there are nine aggressive hybrid mutual funds which have delivered over 21 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Aggressive Hybrid Fund 5-year-return (%) BOI Mid & small Cap Equity and Debt fund 28.14 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 22.92 ICICI Prudential Equity & debt Fund 27.85 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 28.30 Kotak Equity Hybrid fund 23.16 Mahindra Manulife AHF 23.06 Nippon India Equity Hybrid fund 22.67 Quant Absolute Fund 27.90 UTI Aggressive Hybrid fund 23.97

(Source: amfiindia.com; returns as on May 16, 2025)

Other schemes which have given exceptional performance include Kotak Equity Hybrid fund and UTI Aggressive Hybrid fund.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past performance do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has given impressive returns in the past – it does not mean it will give equally high returns in the future as well.

Therefore, investors should consider other important factors which include past performance of fund managers, reputation of the fund house, scheme's category (equity-inclined or debt-inclined) and the overall economic scenario of the market.