Best Mutual Funds: THESE aggressive hybrid schemes delivered over 20% annualised return in the past 5 years

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is usual among investors to examine the past returns. This gives an indication of how much upside the scheme has. An equity scheme which has delivered over 20 percent consistently for the past five years may give muted returns now, particularly after the bull run has ended.

Likewise, when a scheme that has consistently underperformed while other schemes in the same category have delivered a good performance, then it is not a good scheme to invest in.

Here we list out the top performing aggressive hybrid schemes which have delivered good performance in the past five years. Those who are not aware, aggressive hybrid funds are the ones which invest 65 to 80 percent in equity and equity-related instruments; while the remaining 20 to 35 percent in debt instruments. There are a total of 31 schemes in the aggressive hybrid mutual fund category with total assets of ₹2.19 lakh crore, as per AMFI's data as on March 31, 2025.

Additionally, since the markets have been quite volatile in the past six months, evaluating the past one year's performance is not advisable. Instead, we share the returns delivered by these schemes in the past five years.

Top performing aggressive hybrid funds in the past five years

Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Fund 5-year-returns (%) Bank of India Mid & Small cap Equity & debt fund 24.71 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 20.87 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 26.11 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 26.24 Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund 21.18 Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund 21.32 Nippon Equity Hybrid Fund 20.65 Quant Absolute Fund 26.22 UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund 22.27

(Source: AMFI; regular returns as on April 9, 2025)

The above mentioned schemes have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years. The top-performing schemes are JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (26.24%), ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund (26.11%) and Quant Absolute fund (26.22%). Other schemes are Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund (20.87%) and UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund (22.27%).

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the past returns should be seen as indicative and not as precedent for future performance. This means just because these schemes have given good returns in the past, it does not mean that they will continue to deliver similar returns in the future as well.