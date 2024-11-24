Best mutual funds: These are the best sectoral schemes which gave over 25% annualised return in the past five years

Sectoral mutual funds invest in a particular sector of the economy such as infrastructure, banking, technology or pharmaceuticals etc. Since these funds focus on just one sector of the economy, they limit diversification, and are thus riskier.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Thematic mutual funds select stocks of companies in industries that belong to a particular theme
Thematic mutual funds select stocks of companies in industries that belong to a particular theme

If you are planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme and are currently on the lookout for a good scheme to invest, be mindful of the fact that there are multiple categories to choose from. One could, for instance, choose between a large cap scheme and a small cap scheme, and from flexi cap fund to hybrid fund.

There are some investors who have a higher risk appetite and, therefore, like to invest in a particular theme or sector rather than diversifying risk across sectors. For such investors, we list out the returns of past five years to give an idea of how different themes and sectors have performed. Here, we showcase the sectoral and thematic mutual funds which have delivered an annualised return of over 25 percent in the past five years.

Also Read | Sectoral funds: How to meaningfully benefit from investing in sectors?

And for those who are not aware of what sectoral and thematic funds are, we explain what they mean.

Sectoral funds

Sectoral funds invest in a particular sector of the economy such as infrastructure, banking, technology or pharmaceuticals etc. Since these funds focus on just one sector of the economy, they limit diversification, and are thus riskier. These include funds that invest in pharma, healthcare, banking, finance, FMCG and technology funds.

Thematic funds

Thematic funds select stocks of companies in industries that belong to a particular theme. For example, infrastructure, service industries, PSUs or MNCs. As one can speculate, they are more diversified than sectoral funds and hence have lower risk than them. There are 187 schemes in this category with total assets under management (AUM) of 4.52 lakh crore, reveals the AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Oct 31, 2024.

With benchmark indices already down by 10 percent from their peaks, investors are on the lookout for parking some of the dry powder they have in the high-performing sectoral/thematic mutual funds.

Also Read | Best Mutual Funds to buy in 2024; large cap funds a good buy in 2024: Report

At the risk of relying too much on historical returns, one can examine the sectoral schemes which have given more than 25 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Sectoral/thematic funds                
5-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund            28.02      5,253.63
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund                     29.07   1,694.79
DSP Healthcare Fund                         30.91      3,204.42
DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund                         28.22 5,256.14
Franklin Build India Fund                27.272,707.39
Franklin India Opportunities Fund                 27.20  5,549.07
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund    31.02      2,386.34
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund                 29.94  6,785.17
ICICI Pru PHD Fund                                  30.00 4,932.35
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund             30.22    13,975.15
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund                         28.29  2,660.64
Nippon India Pharma Fund                            27.43  8,473.70
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund                    29.35   7,111.63
Quant Infrastructure Fund                            33.12 3,413.68
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund                  28.733,399.71
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund                27.30 4,497.32
Tata Digital India Fund                      29.24  12,195.69
UTI Healthcare Fund                                   27.481,164.91

(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Nov 22)

As one can see in the table above, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund gave 30.22 percent annualized return in the past five years. Quant Infrastructure Fund delivered 33.12 percent return in the past five years and DSP Healthcare Fund gave 30.91 percent return.

When seen from the size of assets, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund ( 13,975.15 crore) and Tata Digital India Fund ( 12,195.69 crore) are the largest sectoral funds which have given high returns.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest mutual funds: These are the best sectoral schemes which gave over 25% annualised return in the past five years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.