Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Best Mutual Funds: These equity schemes across market cap gave highest returns in the past 1 year. Do you own any?
MintGenie

Best Mutual Funds: These equity schemes across market cap gave highest returns in the past 1 year. Do you own any?

Vimal Chander Joshi

Best Mutual Funds: Besides absolute returns, investors are also recommended to gauge other factors such as the scheme’s rolling returns, reputation of fund house, category it belongs to and other macro-economic factors.

Best mutual funds: Among the large cap schemes, DSP Top 100 Equity Fund gave the highest return of 22.24 percent

Before you invest in a mutual fund, it is natural to evaluate its past returns and compare the same with its peers in the same category. Although past returns do not guarantee a scheme’s future returns, they give an indication of a mutual fund scheme’s growth potential.

Besides the absolute returns, investors are also recommended to gauge other key considerations such as the scheme’s rolling returns, reputation of fund house, category it belongs to and macro-economic factors.

Here, we list out the returns delivered by top-performing large cap schemes in the past one year.

Large Cap

As we can see in the table below, five large cap schemes delivered nearly and above 20 percent return in the past one year i.e., in the calendar year 2024.

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund gave the highest return of 22.24 percent. And based on the size of fund, Nippon India Large Cap with total asset size of 35,779 crore is the largest fund with annual return of 19.75 percent.

Large cap fund                                                       
1-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund  21.85684.51
Nippon India Large Cap Fund19.7535,779.52
Invesco India Largecap Fund 21.001,319.26
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund21.352,421.62
DSP Top 100 Equity Fund  22.244,520.89

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Dec 28)

Mid Cap funds

There are seven mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 30 percent return in the mid cap segment. The highest returns are given by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund (44.5 percent) and HSBC Midcap Fund (around 40 percent).

When seen from the lens of scheme's size, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund is the largest mutual fund followed by Franklin India Prima Fund.

Mid Cap schemes
1-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 39.078,609.41
Franklin India Prima Fund 33.0712,514.43
HSBC Midcap Fund 39.9812,335.69
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund44.486,157.82
JM Midcap Fund 34.801,408.28
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund  34.3752,977.35
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 33.732,794.76

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Dec 28)

Small Cap

There are five schemes which have given high returns in the small cap category. The highest returns (over 40%) are delivered by Bandhan Small Cap Fund and LIC MF Small Cap Fund. Interestingly, former is the largest fund in terms of its asset size and the latter is the smallest one with a tiny AUM of 458 crore.

Small Cap funds
1-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
Bandhan Small Cap Fund  44.469,577.84
Invesco India Smallcap Fund 38.006,101.59
ITI Small Cap Fund  34.882,466.70
LIC MF Small Cap Fund 40.94458.68
Tata Small Cap Fund  31.529,574.09

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Dec 28)

However, it is vital to mention that the past returns give no guarantee of a scheme’s future returns. This means just because a scheme has given exceptional performance in the past, it does not mean that it will continue to deliver extraordinary performance in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
