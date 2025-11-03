Best Mutual Funds: These flexi-cap funds gave over 20% annualised returns in past 5 years. Check list

Mutual Funds: Before deciding to invest in a mutual fund scheme, investors are recommended to compare the past returns delivered by different mutual fund schemes falling under the same category.

Although past returns do not guarantee future returns of a scheme, they tend to set the tone of its growth trajectory and give confidence to retail investors to remain invested in it.

Here, we evaluate the past performance of flexi-cap mutual funds and handpick those schemes which have delivered more than 20% annualised returns in the past five years.

To put this in perspective, an annual growth of 20% means that if someone had invested ₹1 lakh in this fund more than five years ago, it would have grown to around ₹2.48 lakh now.

What are flexi-cap funds? These are mutual funds that invest a minimum of 65% in equity and equity-related instruments, while the fund manager has complete flexibility to choose the ratio of equity assets across the market spectrum — large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds.

In the past five years, at least nine mutual funds delivered over 20% annualised returns, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data as on 30 October 2025.

Flexi Cap fund 5-year-return Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cao fund 20.60 Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund 25.56 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund 22.08 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 24.45 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 29.52 HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 21.56 JM Flexi Cap Fund 26.25 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 22.74 Quant Flexi Cap Fund 26.78

(Source: AMFI; regular returns as on 30 October 2025)

Notably, past returns do not assure future returns. In other words, just because a flexi-cap fund has delivered reasonably good returns in the past (above 20%), it does not mean that it would give the same or similar returns in the future.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.