Best mutual funds: Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to compare the returns given by that scheme vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category.

Notably, rational investors – besides past returns – weigh other factors as well which include the past performance of fund manager, reputation of fund house and overall macro economic factors, among other factors.

However, regardless of these factors – past returns certainly play an important role in an investor's decision making.

Here we list out the flexi cap mutual funds which delivered over 15 percent annualised returns in the past three years. To put this in perspective, when someone invests in a mutual fund scheme that delivers over 15 percent return on an annualised basis -- an invesment of ₹one lakh grows to ₹1.5 lakh in a span of three years.

Those who are not aware, a flexi cap mutual fund scheme refers to a scheme which is free to invest in the stocks across market capitalisations i.e., small cap, mid cap and large cap in any ratio. And they can tweak the ratio (increase or decrease) based on the market condition.

These schemes are supposed to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, shows the Sebi's categorisation of mutual funds.

Flexi cap funds 3-year-returns AUM( ₹ crore) Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund 15.84 1,824 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 16.49 16,509 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 21.69 65,396 HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 15.25 4,245 ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund 16.33 15,139 Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund 16.62 2,383 JM Flexicap Fund 21.49 5,001 Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund 20.25 11,486 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 17.41 89,517 Quant Flexi Cap Fund 16.98 6,399

(Source: AMFI; regular returns as on March 13, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, three flexi cap mutual fund schemes gave more than 20 percent return in the past three years. These are HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (21.69%), JM Flexi Cap Fund (21.49%) and Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund (20.25%).

Other mutual fund schemes which delivered over 15 percent annualised returns in the past three years include Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (17.41%), ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund (16.33%) and HSBC Flexi Cap Fund (15.25%).

Largest funds When seen from the lens of size of scheme, largest flexi cap mutual fund schemes are Parag Parikh Flexi cap fund ( ₹89,517 crore) and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund ( ₹65,396 crore).

Other large schemes which have a massive asset size are Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund ( ₹16,509 crore), ICICI Prudential FlexiCap fund( ₹15,139 crore) and Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund ( ₹11,486 crore).

It is worth mentioning here that the past returns are generally indicative and do not assure future returns. This means just because a scheme has done exceptionally well in the past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.