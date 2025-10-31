These large-cap mutual funds delivered over 20% annual returns in 5 years — check list

Best mutual funds: Before investing in a mutual fund, it is recommended to compare the returns of different schemes in the same category over the past few years.

Although past returns do not guarantee future returns, they set the tone of its performance in the time to come. Here, we list some large-cap mutual fund schemes that have delivered exceptional performance (above a 20% annualised return) over the past five years, ending on 30 October 2025.

Large-cap funds Those who are not aware, large-cap mutual funds refer to schemes that invest 80% of their assets in large-cap stocks and the remaining 20% in other assets, including debt, cash, and equities (mid-cap & small caps).

Large Cap fund 5-year-return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund 20.64 Edelweiss Large Cap Fund 20.10 Franklin India Large Cap Fund 20.12 HDFC Large Cap Fund 22.68 ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 22.92 Invesco India Large Cap fund 21.13 Kotak Large Cap fund 20.34 Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund 20.66 Nippon India Large Cap fund 26.49 SBI Large Cap fund 20.05 Tata Large Cap Fund 21.08

(Source: AMFI; direct returns as on 30 October 2025)

As shown in the table above, there are approximately 11 large-cap mutual fund schemes that have delivered an annualised return of over 20% in the past five years.

Other high-performing large-cap funds include Tata Large Cap Fund, Nippon India Large Cap Fund and SBI Large Cap Fund.

However, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means that just because a scheme has delivered exceptional performance in the past, it does not guarantee that it will continue to deliver similar returns in the future.

The performance of a scheme is a function of multiple factors, which include, but are not limited to, the reputation of the fund house, the performance of the fund manager and the category of fund (whether it is active or passive) and the composition of stocks (whether they are large cap, mid cap or small cap).

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.