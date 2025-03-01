Best Mutual Funds: These large cap schemes gave highest returns in past 5 years. Do you own any?

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors are expected to examine the historical returns delivered by the scheme in comparison to its peers in the same category.

Here, we list out the top performing schemes in large cap category based on their past five-year returns. Notably, there are other factors also which should influence the investing decision of investors. These are macro-economic factors, past performance of scheme and reputation of fund house, among others.

Those who are not aware, large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which invest 80 percent in large cap stocks. Securities of top 100 companies -- when ranked on the basis of their market cap -- are known as large cap stocks.

Large Cap funds 5-year-returns AUM ( ₹ crore) ABSL Frontline Equity Fund 16.02 26,286 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 15.55 2,302 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 15.58 13,848 Franklin India Bluechip Fund 15.28 7,065 HDFC Large Cap Fund 17.81 33,913 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 18.94 34,744 SBI Bluechip Fund 15.85 46,139 Tata Large Cap Fund 15.28 2,312

(Source: AMFI)

As the table above shows, Nippon India Large Cap Fund delivered 18.94 percent annualised return in the past 5 years. HDFC Large Cap Fund gave 17.81 percent return. Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund gave 16.02 percent return.

Over 15 percent annualised return All these eight stocks (listed in the table above) have delivered over 15 percent annualised return in the past five years.

It is important to note that investors should not only take an investing decision based on past returns only. The schemes which gave good returns may or may not deliver the same returns in future. This means just because a scheme has given good performance in the past, it does not mean it will do the same in future as well.