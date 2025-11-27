Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap funds gave over 25% annualised returns in past 5 years. See list

When you contemplate an investment in a mutual fund scheme, one of the key motivations for you could be its past returns over a few years.

Although past returns do not guarantee returns in future, they – to some extent – set the tone for a scheme's future performance.

Here, we list out the top-performing equity mutual funds in the mid-cap category. We have handpicked the top-performing funds which have delivered more than 25% annualised returns in the past five years.

What are mid-cap mutual funds? Those who are not aware, mid-cap funds refer to those mutual funds that invest a minimum of 65% of their assets in mid-cap stocks. There are 31 mid-cap mutual funds with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹4.54 lakh crore, according to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data as on 31 October 2025.

Mid Cap Fund 5-year returns (%) Quant Mid Cap Fund 25.31 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 27.02 Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund 30.31 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 25.99 Inveco India Mid Cap Fund 26.44 HDFC Mid Cap Fund 27.57 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 26.94

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on 26 November)

A CAGR of 25% means that if someone had invested ₹1 lakh in a mutual fund five years ago, the investment would have swelled to ₹3,05,175 now. The same investment would have risen to ₹3.71 lakh if the rate of return were 30%.

However, it is essential to note that investors should also consider several other factors beyond past returns of a scheme. These include the reputation of the fund house, category of mutual fund, past performance of the fund manager (if it is an actively managed fund) and overall macro-economic conditions.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.