Mutual funds: These mid cap funds gave over 25% CAGR return in past 3 years. Check list

If you are planning to invest in mid cap mutual funds and searching for the schemes that gave exceptional returns in the recent past -- we have compiled a list for you. We list out six mid cap mutual funds which delivered more than 25 percent annualised return in the past three years.

For those who are unaware -- mid cap funds are those which invest most of their assets (above 65%) in the mid cap stocks, giving a higher scope of return.

What are mid-cap mutual funds? Mid cap mutual funds refer to those funds which invest a minimum of 65% of their investment in mid cap stocks, per the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual fund schemes. And mid cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall between 101 to 249 when listed companies are ranked as per their market capitalisation.

We list out half a dozen mid cap mutual funds which have delivered exceptional returns (i.e., over 25%) in the past three years.

As we can see in the table below, Edelweiss mid cap fund gave just above 25 percent annualised return in the past three years whereas the highest annualised return (28.46%) was given by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund.

Mid Cap Funds 3-year-return (%) Edeweiss Midcap fund 25.14 HDFC Midcap fund 26.63 Invesco India Midcap fund 28.46 Motilal Oswal Midcap fund 26.17 Nippon India Growth Midcap Fund 25.72 White Oak Capital Midcap fund 25.28

(Source: AMFI; 3-year regular returns as on 23 Oct 2025)

Other high performing mid cap funds which gave over 25% return include HDFC mid cap fund, Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund and White Oak Capital Mid Cap Fund, shows the table above.

“Mid cap mutual funds are safer than small caps and riskier than large caps. But one must be mindful of the fact that a few of mid caps could become large cap in future. It is recommended to allocate some portion of your portfolio to mid-cap funds but not too much since they are quite volatile,” says Deepak Aggarwal, Delhi-based chartered accountant and wealth advisor.

Meanwhile, it is vital to mention here that the past growth is no guarantee of a scheme’s future performance. In other words, just because a scheme has delivered good performance in the past, it does not necessarily mean it will continue to deliver exceptional performance in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.