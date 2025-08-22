Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap schemes gave over 25% annualised return in past 5 years

Best Mutual Funds: Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors should compare the past returns of different schemes in the same category.

However, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. Other factors that investors must consider before deciding to invest in one scheme over another include the fund manager's past performance, the fund house's reputation, and overall macro-economic factors.

Here, we list out past returns of mid-cap mutual funds to find out which schemes delivered returns higher than 25 per cent in the past five years.

What are mid-cap mutual funds? For those who do not know, mid-cap mutual funds refer to schemes that invest a minimum of 65 per cent of their assets in mid-cap stocks, i.e., the securities of companies ranked between 101 and 250 in terms of their market capitalisation.

There are a total of 30 mid-cap mutual funds with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹4.28 lakh crore, as per the latest data release by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Mid Cap Funds 5-year-return (%) Sundaram Mid cap fund 26.35 Union mid cap fund 25.84 HDFC Mid Cap Fund 28.81 ICICI Pru Midcap fund 26.16 Invesco India mid cap fund 28.31 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 29.23 Kotak Midcap fund 27.46 Mahindra Manulife MCF 27.01 Mirae Asset Midcap fund 25.98 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 33.31 Nippon India Growth MCF 28.93 Quant mid cap fund 27.24 SBI mid cap fund 25.39

(Source: AMFI)

As we can see in the table above, the highest returns were delivered by Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund (29.23 per cent) and Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund (28.93 per cent).

Other mid-cap mutual funds which gave impressive performance include HDFC Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has delivered exceptional returns in previous years does not mean it will continue to deliver good returns in the near future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.