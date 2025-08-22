Best Mutual Funds: These mid-cap schemes gave over 25% annualised return in past 5 years

Best mutual funds: There are a total of 30 mid-cap mutual funds with total assets under management of 4.28 lakh crore, as per the latest AMFI data.

MintGenie Team
Published22 Aug 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Mid-cap mutual funds refer to those schemes that invest a minimum of 65 per cent assets in mid-cap stocks.
Mid-cap mutual funds refer to those schemes that invest a minimum of 65 per cent assets in mid-cap stocks.

Best Mutual Funds: Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors should compare the past returns of different schemes in the same category.

However, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. Other factors that investors must consider before deciding to invest in one scheme over another include the fund manager's past performance, the fund house's reputation, and overall macro-economic factors.

Here, we list out past returns of mid-cap mutual funds to find out which schemes delivered returns higher than 25 per cent in the past five years.

Also Read | Debt MFs: How to report capital gains in ITR after tax rule changes

What are mid-cap mutual funds?

For those who do not know, mid-cap mutual funds refer to schemes that invest a minimum of 65 per cent of their assets in mid-cap stocks, i.e., the securities of companies ranked between 101 and 250 in terms of their market capitalisation.

There are a total of 30 mid-cap mutual funds with total assets under management (AUM) of 4.28 lakh crore, as per the latest data release by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Mid Cap Funds 5-year-return (%)
Sundaram Mid cap fund                   26.35
Union mid cap fund 25.84
HDFC Mid Cap Fund28.81
ICICI Pru Midcap fund 26.16
Invesco India mid cap fund 28.31
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund29.23
Kotak Midcap fund 27.46
Mahindra Manulife MCF 27.01
Mirae Asset Midcap fund 25.98
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund33.31
Nippon India Growth MCF28.93
Quant mid cap fund 27.24
SBI mid cap fund 25.39

(Source: AMFI)

As we can see in the table above, the highest returns were delivered by Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund (29.23 per cent) and Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund (28.93 per cent).

Other mid-cap mutual funds which gave impressive performance include HDFC Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund.

Also Read | Inflows into equity mutual funds jump 81% to ₹42,700 crore: AMFI

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has delivered exceptional returns in previous years does not mean it will continue to deliver good returns in the near future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MintgenieBest Mutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest Mutual Funds: These mid-cap schemes gave over 25% annualised return in past 5 years
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.