Best Mutual Funds: THESE mid caps delivered above 25% annualised return in past 5 years. Check list

Best Mutual Funds: Before investing in a mutual fund, it is recommended to compare the returns delivered by different fund houses.

Although historical returns do not guarantee future returns, they definitely set the tone of the future performance of a scheme. Here we list out the future returns of mid cap mutual funds. Those who are not aware -- mid cap funds refer to those funds which invest a minimum of 65 percent of assets in the mid-cap stocks.

Mid cap mutual funds Overall, there are 31 mid cap schemes with assets under management (AUM) amounting to ₹4.26 lakh crore, as shown in the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on 31 August 2025.

We list out top-performing mid cap schemes which have delivered over 25 percent annualised return in the past 5 years.

Midcap Funds 5-year-return (%) Edelweiss Midcap Fund 28.59 HDFC Midcap Fund 28.57 ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund 26.17 Invesco India Midcap Fund 27.57 Kotak Midcap Fund 27.12 Mirae Asset Midcap Fund 26.37 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 33.07 Nippon India Growth Midcap Fund 28.78 Quant Midcap Fund 27.24 Sundaram Midcap Fund 25.94

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on 17 September)

As we can see in the table above, there are 10 schemes which gave over 25 percent CAGR return in the past 5 years. The highest return was given by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, and other funds gave anywhere between 25-30 percent per annum.

Notably, past returns do not guarantee future returns, and investors are recommended to consider an array of factors besides past returns, including the reputation of the fund house, past performance of the fund manager, category of scheme, and overall macroeconomic scenario.

Meanwhile, mid cap funds are riskier than their larger counterparts. All mutual funds are meant to disclose their risk exposure to mid and small cap stocks via stress test as mandated by Sebi.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.