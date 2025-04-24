Best mutual funds: THESE sectoral funds delivered over 30% return in past 5 years. Check the themes that worked

Best mutual funds: We list out the sectoral mutual funds which have delivered more than 30 percent annualised return in the past 5 years.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Apr 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sectoral/thematic funds refer to schemes which invest a minimum of 80 percent in stocks of a particular theme or sector

If you have some dry powder and are looking for the ‘right’ mutual fund scheme to invest, it is recommended to examine the returns delivered by the scheme vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category. This gives an indication of the scope of returns which a mutual fund scheme can deliver.

Here, we list out the past five-year returns delivered by sectoral or thematic mutual funds. Sectoral funds refer to the schemes which invest at least 80 percent in the stocks of a particular sector or theme. There are a total of 212 sectoral/thematic schemes with a total asset size of 4.55 lakh crore.

Sectoral & thematic funds

For the uninitiated, sectoral funds are the ones which invest in a particular sector of the economy such as infrastructure, banking, technology or pharmaceuticals. Because of focus on one sector only, these funds limit diversification and are – therefore – riskier. One should try to time the investment of these funds since the performance of the sectors tend to be cyclical.

Thematic funds select stocks of companies in industries that belong to a particular theme such as infrastructure, service industries, or MNCs. These funds are more diversified than sectoral funds and have lower risk than sectoral.

These funds have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years. Ideally, is it better to examine the historical returns over a long period of time to put this in perspective. Merely checking one or two year returns does not give the holistic idea of a scheme's past record.

Sectoral or thematic funds5-year-return (%)
ABSL Infra Fund31.06
ABSL PSU Equity Fund 32.53
Bandhan Infra Fund 36.18
BOI Manfacturing & Infrastructure fund 31.22
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund33.14
DSP TIGER Fund34.67
Franklin Build India Fund 34.87
Franklin India Opp Fund32.74
HDFC Infrastructure Fund 35.30
HSBC Infrastructure Fund 31.20
ICICI Commodities Fund 38.80
ICICI Opportunities fund 34.25
ICIC Prudential Infrastructure Fund 38.88
ICIC Prudential Manufacturing fund 31.22
Tata Infrastructure Fund 31.08
SBI Infrastructure Fund31.44
Quant Infrastructure fund 41.24
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund 35.33

(Source: AMFI; returns as on April 22, 2025)

As we can see in the table above, themes which have delivered exceptional returns are infrastructure and manufacturing. Highest returns were delivered by Quant Infra fund ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means just because a scheme has given exceptional returns in the past does not mean that it will give similar returns in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance
