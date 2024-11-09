Best Mutual Funds: Large cap schemes are supposed to invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks only. There are 32 funds in this category with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹ 3.79 lakh crore, the latest AMFI data reveals

It is common among investors to examine the past returns of a scheme before deciding to invest. When small and mid cap stocks are seen as too risky for their high valuation, investors are recommended to invest in large-cap stocks or mutual funds for their fair current valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Large cap funds Large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. And the large cap stocks are the shares of top 100 listed companies when ranked on the basis of their market capitalisation.

As we can see in the table below, seven large cap funds have delivered as high as 35 percent return in the past one year as on Nov 8, 2024. There are 32 schemes in the large cap category with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹3.79 lakh crore, shows the AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Sept 30, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here we list out the large cap funds which have given up to 35 percent return.

Top performing large cap mutual funds

Large cap funds One-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Bandhan Large Cap Fund 35.40 1,724.83 DSP Top 100 Equity Fund 35.78 4,503.34 Invesco India Largecap Fund 35.18 1,279.96 JM Large Cap Fund 34.73 470.93 Quant Large Cap Fund 37.54 2,577.89 WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 34.67 640.26 Taurus Large Cap Fund 34.91 50.22

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Nov 8, 2024) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we can see in the table above, Bandhan Large Cap Fund has given 35.40 percent return in the past one year, and Quant Large Cap fund has given 37.54 percent return. Other schemes which have given over 35 percent return are DSP Top 100 Equity Fund and Invesco India Large Cap Fund.

It is, meanwhile, important to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme – despite being indicative – do not guarantee its future returns. In other words, just because a mutual fund has performed well in the recent past, it may not necessarily continue to perform in the near future as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}