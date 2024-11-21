Several large-cap mutual funds in India, including Nippon India and ICICI Prudential, have exceeded their benchmarks

Several top-performing mutual funds in India, focusing on large-cap blue-chip stocks, have surpassed their respective benchmarks. The Nippon India Large Cap Fund is one of the top performers, exceeding the BSE 100 Total Return Index with a return of 19.22% compared to 17.16%. With an outstanding return of 19.47%, the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund outperformed the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which had a return of 16.37%. With a 19.11% return, the Invesco India Largecap Fund outperformed the comparable NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. Other noteworthy performances include the JM Large Cap Fund, which posted a return of 18.86%and exceeded the BSE 100 index, and the Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund, which surpassed the BSE 100 Total Return Index with 18.98%.

Here's a list of the top-performing mutual funds in India, covering large-cap category, that have surpassed their benchmarks. As per data available on the AMFI website as of 19 November 2024.

Large-cap equity mutual funds have outperformed the index over the long term 1)Nippon India Large Cap Fund-19.22%

BSE 100 Total Return Index 17.16%

2)ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 19.47%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37$

3)Invesco India Largecap Fund 19.11%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37%

4)Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 18.98%

BSE 100 Total Return Index 17.16%

5)JM Large Cap Fund 18.86%

BSE 100 Total Return Index 17.16%

6)Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 18.58%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37%

7)Edelweiss Large Cap Fund 18.37%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37%

8)Kotak BlueChip Fund 18.25%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37%

9)Bandhan Large Cap Fund 18.10%

BSE 100 Total Return Index 17.16%

10)HDFC Top 100 Fund 17.59%

NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 16.37%

Large-cap mutual funds Equity funds that invest primarily in India's top 100 companies are known as large-cap mutual funds.

Are large-cap and blue-chip funds the same? The main difference between large-cap stocks and blue-chip stocks is that, although all blue-chip stocks are large-cap stocks because of their size, not all large-cap stocks are blue-chip stocks.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.