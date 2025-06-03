Best Mutual Funds: These 4 value schemes gave over 30% return in the past five years

Best mutual funds: Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is recommended to first compare the returns delivered by different schemes in the same category. Although the past returns do not necessarily continue in future, they tend to indicate the trajectory of returns – which may reverse also in the near future.

Here, we list out some value schemes which have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years. Those who are not aware, value funds refer to those schemes which follow value investment strategy, with at least 65 per cent in stocks. These funds identify stocks that are currently undervalued but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked.

Without further ado, we list out the value schemes which have given more than 30 percent return in the past half a decade.

Value Mutual Fund 5-year-return (%) HSBC Value Fund 30.46 JM Value Fund 30.07 Nippon India Value Fund 30.46 Templeton India Value Fund 31.29

Value funds As we can see in the table above, Templeton India Value fund has delivered 31.29 percent in the past five years. Other value funds which have given more than 30 percent return in the past five years include Nippon India Value Fund, HSBC Value Fund and JM Value Fund.

It is worth mentioning that the past returns can be indicative but they do not guarantee future returns of a scheme. In other words, just because a scheme has given exceptional returns in the past, it does not mean it will continue to give the same returns in future as well.

Other factors which retail investors should consider before deciding to invest in a scheme include the past performance of the fund manager, reputation of the fund house, category to which the scheme belongs and overall macro economic factors.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.