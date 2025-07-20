Best Mutual Funds: These value schemes gave over 20% annualised return in past 5 years

Prior to investing in a mutual fund, it is quite usual for investors to compare the returns given by different schemes in the same category. Although historical returns do not guarantee future returns, they give an indication of how the scheme has performed in the past.

Here, we list out the top-performing value mutual funds, which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return (regular) in the past five years. To put this in perspective, when someone invests ₹one lakh for five years and it grows at 20 percent CAGR, it will rise to ₹2.48 lakh.

What are value funds? Those who are not aware, value mutual funds invest in value stocks with a minimum of 65 percent in stocks. These funds invest in the stocks that are currently undervalued, but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked. There are 24 schemes in this category with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹2.03 lakh crore as on June 30, 2025.

Best value funds

Value mutual funds 5-year-return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Value fund 25.86 Bandhan Value fund 30.51 HSBC Value Fund 28.40 ICICI Prudential Value 27.26 JM Value Fund 27.61 Nippon India Value fund 27.90 Templeton India Value Fund 29.04

(Source: AMFI; 5-year regular returns)

As one can see in the table above, Bandhan Value Fund delivered 30.51 percent annualised return in the past five years. Other schemes which gave more than 25 percent CAGR return include Templeton India Value Fund (29.04%) and Nippon India Value Fund (27.90%).

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means just because some scheme has performed exceptionally well in the past, it does not mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.