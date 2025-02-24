Best Mutual Funds: Top large-cap MFs outperforming the stock market in five years. Full list here

Several top-performing large-cap mutual funds in India have demonstrated superior returns compared to their benchmarks, according to Mutual fund body AMFI data from February 21, 2025. Funds like the Nippon India Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, and HDFC Large Cap Fund have outperformed indices such as the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index and BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Large-cap equity mutual funds that have outperformed their benchmarks over the last five years 1)Nippon India Large Cap Fund: 18.84% vs. 15.82% (BSE 100 Total Return Index)

2)ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: 18.30% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

3)HDFC Large Cap Fund: 17.28% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

4)JM Large Cap Fund: 16.65% vs. 15.82% (BSE 100 Total Return Index)

5)Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund: 16.52% vs. 15.82% (BSE 100 Total Return Index)

6)Kotak Bluechip Fund: 16.38% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

7)Edelweiss Large Cap Fund: 16.37% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

8)Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund: 16.37% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

9)Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund: 16.22% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

10)Invesco India Largecap Fund: 15.97% vs. 15.03% (NIFTY 100 Total Return Index)

What are large-cap mutual funds? Large-cap mutual funds are a type of equity mutual fund that primarily invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, which are generally less volatile than smaller companies, making these funds a potentially more stable investment option. In India, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), large-cap companies rank within the top 100 companies in terms of market capitalization. These companies are often industry leaders, known for their stability and strong market presence. Examples include companies like Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Amfi launches 3 initiatives to boost MF accessibility The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has unveiled three new initiatives to broaden investor participation and enhance accessibility- SIP for smaller investments, Tarun Yojana to encourage young investors, and MITRA to help track and recover forgotten investments.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision