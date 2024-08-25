Best mutual funds: Top performing schemes across categories of large cap, mid cap & small cap – should you invest?

If you are a retail investor and are exploring multiple mutual fund schemes to invest into, you are likely to examine the past returns delivered by the schemes across categories. Although the past returns do not guarantee a scheme’s future returns, they are still considered too important to be ignored.

Here we scan through a list of mutual fund schemes across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap and handpick the ones which have delivered best performance in each of the categories in the past three years.

Let us find out more on them here:

Large cap mutual funds Large Cap mutual funds refer to those schemes which invest at least 80 percent of their assets under management (AUM) in large cap stocks, as per Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies when ranked in the terms of their market capitalisation.

Here we list out the large cap schemes which have delivered over 20 percent return in the past three years:

Large Cap Funds 3-year-returns (%) Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 20.00 HDFC Top 100 Fund 22.05 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 21.31 JM Large Cap Fund 21.82 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 24.18

(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)

As we can see in the table above, there are five large cap funds which have delivered more than 20 percent of annualised return in the past three years.

Mid cap mutual funds Mid cap mutual funds are the schemes which invest at least 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks, as per the mandate given by Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And mid cap stocks are the stocks of companies which are ranked between 101 to 250 listed companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Here we list out the mid cap funds which have delivered more than 30 per cent annualised return in the past 3 years.

Mid Cap funds 3-year-returns (%) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 31.12 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 29.89 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 38.92 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 28.78 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 27.05 Nippon India Growth Fund 29.67 Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 27.61

(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)

As we can see in the table above, there are over half a dozen mid cap funds which have delivered more than 30 percent annualised return in the past 3 years.

Small cap mutual funds Small Cap funds refer to the schemes which invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets under management (AUMs) in small cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And small cap stocks are the securities of companies that are ranked below 250 companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Here we list out the small cap schemes which have delivered more than 30 percent of the return in the past 3 years.

Small Cap funds 3-year-returns (%) Bandhan Small Cap Fund 30.25 Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 32.18 HSBC Small Cap Fund 30.94 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 31.13 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 34.49 Tata Small Cap Fund 29.36

(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)

As one can see in the table above, there are half a dozen small cap funds which have given more than 30 percent return in the past 3 years.

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the historical returns are only indicative of a scheme’s future potential, and they may not necessarily continue in the future as well.