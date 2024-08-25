Best mutual funds: Top performing schemes across categories of large cap, mid cap & small cap – should you invest?

If you are a retail investor and are exploring multiple mutual fund schemes to invest into, you are likely to examine the past returns delivered by the schemes across categories. Although the past returns do not guarantee a scheme’s future returns, they are still considered too important to be ignored.
Here we scan through a list of mutual fund schemes across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap and handpick the ones which have delivered best performance in each of the categories in the past three years.
Let us find out more on them here:
Large Cap mutual funds refer to those schemes which invest at least 80 percent of their assets under management (AUM) in large cap stocks, as per Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies when ranked in the terms of their market capitalisation.
Here we list out the large cap schemes which have delivered over 20 percent return in the past three years:
|Large Cap Funds
|3-year-returns (%)
|Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund
|20.00
|HDFC Top 100 Fund
|22.05
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|21.31
|JM Large Cap Fund
|21.82
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|24.18
(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)
As we can see in the table above, there are five large cap funds which have delivered more than 20 percent of annualised return in the past three years.
Mid cap mutual funds are the schemes which invest at least 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks, as per the mandate given by Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And mid cap stocks are the stocks of companies which are ranked between 101 to 250 listed companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.
Here we list out the mid cap funds which have delivered more than 30 per cent annualised return in the past 3 years.
|Mid Cap funds
|3-year-returns (%)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund
|31.12
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|29.89
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|38.92
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|28.78
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|27.05
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|29.67
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|27.61
(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)
As we can see in the table above, there are over half a dozen mid cap funds which have delivered more than 30 percent annualised return in the past 3 years.
Small Cap funds refer to the schemes which invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets under management (AUMs) in small cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds. And small cap stocks are the securities of companies that are ranked below 250 companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.
Here we list out the small cap schemes which have delivered more than 30 percent of the return in the past 3 years.
|Small Cap funds
|3-year-returns (%)
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|30.25
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|32.18
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|30.94
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|31.13
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|34.49
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|29.36
(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Aug 23)
As one can see in the table above, there are half a dozen small cap funds which have given more than 30 percent return in the past 3 years.
Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the historical returns are only indicative of a scheme’s future potential, and they may not necessarily continue in the future as well.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess